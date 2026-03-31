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Ester Expósito finally breaks silence after kissing Kylian Mbappé amid dating rumours
Spanish actress Ester Expósito was among the high-profile guests at the opening night of Rosalía’s Spanish tour on Monday 30 March, as the pop star kicked off eight shows at Madrid’s Movistar Arena in the Goya neighbourhood.
The Movistar Arena played host to Rosalía’s Lux Tour launch, drawing a string of familiar faces from Spanish entertainment and beyond.
Expósito arrived looking effortlessly chic in a black leather high-neck bomber jacket paired with tight black leggings-style trousers and a small black bag slung over her shoulder.
She later described the concert itself as “spectacular”, telling reporters she had “enjoyed it very much” and calling Rosalía’s performance “brilliant” and “amazing”.
Expósito speaks for the first time amid Mbappe dating rumours
After enjoying the performance, the 26-year-old star of Netflix's Elite faced reporters outside the venue and gave her first public comments on the swirling romance rumours with Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé.
While she was clearly in high spirits about Rosalía’s concert, the conversation soon shifted to her recent VIP appearance at the Santiago Bernabéu and her interest in football.
@revista_hola Ester Exposito, una fan más en el concierto de Rosalía en Madrid, reacciona de esta manera ante las preguntas sobre Mbappé #EsterExposito #mbappe #Rosalia #Lux #LuxTour ♬ sonido original - Revista ¡HOLA!
When asked if she likes the football, the actress gave a blunt reply to Europa Press in a TikTok video shared by ¡Hola! magazine: “To be honest, not really.”
Pressed about the match itself, she laughed and said it had gone well. A reporter then teased her about Mbappé, saying they liked the couple and that the pair made a very good match.
Expósito burst into laughter before responding playfully: “I’m not going to say anything.”
When one reporter asked if she was at least calm, she answered cheerfully: “I’m super," before quickly wrapping up the conversation.
Mbappe's and Exposito's reported romance
The rumours first surfaced in late February 2026 after the pair were reportedly spotted together in Madrid on 25 February, including at a hotel rooftop.
They intensified dramatically in early March when they were photographed and reportedly seen in Paris enjoying dinners, a bar outing. According to multiple eyewitness and influencer accounts, the pair were seen kissing at the rooftop bar of the Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel hotel (Le 10ème Ciel).
The pair were also said to have flown back to Madrid together on a private jet.
Speculation reached new levels when Expósito was seen in a VIP box at the Santiago Bernabéu during Real Madrid’s derby against Atlético Madrid around 23 March, apparently supporting Mbappé.
Despite the intense speculation, neither Ester Expósito nor Kylian Mbappé has officially confirmed they are dating.
Monday’s light-hearted but non-committal comments mark the first time Expósito has publicly addressed the gossip.