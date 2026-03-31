Ester Expósito finally breaks silence after kissing Kylian Mbappé amid dating rumours

The Netflix star has spoken for the first time amid speculation surrounding her relationship with Mbappe.

Spanish actress Ester Expósito was among the high-profile guests at the opening night of Rosalía’s Spanish tour on Monday 30 March, as the pop star kicked off eight shows at Madrid’s Movistar Arena in the Goya neighbourhood.

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The Movistar Arena played host to Rosalía’s Lux Tour launch, drawing a string of familiar faces from Spanish entertainment and beyond.

Expósito arrived looking effortlessly chic in a black leather high-neck bomber jacket paired with tight black leggings-style trousers and a small black bag slung over her shoulder.

Ester Expósito at Rosalía’s Madrid concert | Semana Revista

She later described the concert itself as “spectacular”, telling reporters she had “enjoyed it very much” and calling Rosalía’s performance “brilliant” and “amazing”.

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Expósito speaks for the first time amid Mbappe dating rumours

Ester Exposito | Instagram

After enjoying the performance, the 26-year-old star of Netflix's Elite faced reporters outside the venue and gave her first public comments on the swirling romance rumours with Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé.

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While she was clearly in high spirits about Rosalía’s concert, the conversation soon shifted to her recent VIP appearance at the Santiago Bernabéu and her interest in football.

When asked if she likes the football, the actress gave a blunt reply to Europa Press in a TikTok video shared by ¡Hola! magazine: “To be honest, not really.”

Pressed about the match itself, she laughed and said it had gone well. A reporter then teased her about Mbappé, saying they liked the couple and that the pair made a very good match.

Exposito skilfully dodged questions about her rumoured romance with Kylian Mbappe | TikTok/¡Hola!

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Exposito was grinning all through the interview | TikTok/¡Hola!

Expósito burst into laughter before responding playfully: “I’m not going to say anything.”

Ester Expósito was at the Santiago Bernabéu during the Madrid Derby on Sunday night | Gtres

When one reporter asked if she was at least calm, she answered cheerfully: “I’m super," before quickly wrapping up the conversation.

Mbappe returned from injury against Atletico Madrid over the weekend | IMAGO/PA

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Mbappe's and Exposito's reported romance

The rumours first surfaced in late February 2026 after the pair were reportedly spotted together in Madrid on 25 February, including at a hotel rooftop.

Ester Expósito is reportedly Kylian Mbappe's new girlfriend | IMAGO

Mbappe| IMAGO/PA

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They intensified dramatically in early March when they were photographed and reportedly seen in Paris enjoying dinners, a bar outing. According to multiple eyewitness and influencer accounts, the pair were seen kissing at the rooftop bar of the Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel hotel (Le 10ème Ciel).

Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito were spotted kissing in Bonnie nightclub in Paris |Credit: Aqababe

The pair were also said to have flown back to Madrid together on a private jet.

He was welcomed into the ride by Spanish actress Ester Exposito amid dating rumours | Credit: X

Speculation reached new levels when Expósito was seen in a VIP box at the Santiago Bernabéu during Real Madrid’s derby against Atlético Madrid around 23 March, apparently supporting Mbappé.

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Ester Expósito was at the Santiago Bernabéu during the Madrid Derby on Sunday night | Gtres

France captain Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

Despite the intense speculation, neither Ester Expósito nor Kylian Mbappé has officially confirmed they are dating.