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Arsenal receive boost ahead of UCL final as PSG's star player set to miss crucial clash

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:59 - 18 May 2026
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Arsenal receive boost ahead of UCL final
Paris Saint-Germain's preparations for a potential Champions League final showdown with Arsenal have been disrupted by an injury scare involving star forward Ousmane Dembele.
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Dembele, who was playing as a central striker in a strong lineup, has been plagued by minor injuries throughout the season. 

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His potential absence would be a significant blow for manager Luis Enrique, especially after his three goals in the previous round.

Following Dembele's substitution, PSG, who had already secured the league title, went on to lose the match 2-1. 

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Dembele’s injury scare

The French international was substituted just 27 minutes into PSG's final Ligue 1 match of the season against Paris FC, heading straight down the tunnel. 

While initial reports from France suggest the substitution was a precautionary measure, the full extent of the issue is not yet known. 

The incident occurred less than two weeks before the highly anticipated European final against the Gunners.

Ousmane Dembele || Imago
Ousmane Dembele || Imago
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The club is also monitoring the fitness of Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, and Willian Pacho, though there is optimism that all three will be fit for the final.

With key players injured at PSG, it is yet to be known whether any of them will be available for the final against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Dembele has addressed the growing speculation about his chances of winning a second consecutive Ballon d'Or.

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