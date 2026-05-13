‘This will worry Arsenal’ — Former Chelsea star tells Gunners what to expect in UCL final

The ex-Premier League champion with Chelsea was wary on behalf of the Gunners ahead of Arsenal's UEFA Champions League tie with PSG

Former Arsenal and Chelsea captain William Gallas has warned the Gunners that their Champions League final opponents have evolved into a far more dangerous prospect than many realize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Get French Football News, the retired defender highlighted Paris Saint-Germain’s newfound defensive discipline as the primary threat to Arsenal’s European ambitions.

Gallas speaks on PSG’s tactical evolution

Gallas noted that while Arsenal's chances depend on the day, the French side’s recent tactical discipline in high-pressure moments should be a cause for concern in London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He specifically pointed to PSG's ability to protect a lead against Bayern Munich as a sign that they are no longer just an erratic attacking force.

“The worrying thing for Arsenal is PSG’s last Champions League game. I was very surprised, they have shown everyone they can defend a lead very well. This will worry Arsenal even more,” Gallas observed.

He noted that the Parisians have matured beyond their previous reputation for pure offensive chaos, adding, “They won’t just attack like they did in the first leg against Bayern Munich, where it ended 5-4.

“When they went to Munich, everyone expected a similar result, but no, PSG were very strong and complete.”

Gallas talks up Saliba factor

Advertisement

Advertisement

A significant portion of the Gunners' hope rests on the shoulders of centre-back William Saliba, who Gallas praised while also identifying clear areas for improvement.

Despite a standout season, the former captain suggested that minor lapses could still prove costly in a final setting, and he challenged the defender to replicate his domestic form on the international stage.

“William Saliba is fantastic for Arsenal, he’s had a great season. He still makes some silly mistakes, like against Atletico Madrid, and he can still improve,” Gallas cautioned.

Ultimately, Gallas believes that “anything can happen in one game,” but he maintains that the London side is facing a far more balanced PSG than in years past.