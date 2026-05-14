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Finidi Heir: Super Eagles striker ends 12-year wait for Nigerian milestone after 10th LaLiga goal

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 07:25 - 14 May 2026
New Super Eagles coach Finidi George during his iconic celebration at LALIGA club Real Betis.
New Super Eagles coach Finidi George during his iconic celebration at LALIGA club Real Betis.
The Super Eagles striker made history after scoring his 10th LaLiga goal of the season. He ends a 12-year drought to become only the fourth Nigerian player to reach double digits in the competition, joining Finidi George and Ike Uche.
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Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has officially written his name into Spanish football lore after another match-winning outing. 

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The Sevilla striker produced yet another display of late heroics, this time breaching the defence of Villarreal to score his 10th LaLiga goal of the season.

The decisive encounter carried extra spice, as Adams faced off directly against Villarreal's Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe in a fierce battle of 2026 LaLiga African MVP nominees. 

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However, it was the 26-year-old Nigerian who stole the headlines, breaking a devastating 12-year drought for Nigerian football in the Spanish top flight.

Chelle Take Note: Sevilla boss fires warning to rivals after labelling 10-goal Akor Adams 'Phenomenal'

By hitting double digits, Adams became only the fourth Nigerian in history to score 10 or more goals in a single LaLiga campaign, firmly establishing himself as the modern heir to Super Eagles legends like Finidi George and Ikechukwu Uche.

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Joining the Elite Four

Prior to Adams' historic strike, no Nigerian player had reached the 10-goal benchmark in LaLiga since the 2013/14 season. 

With this milestone, the former Montpellier hitman enters an exclusive club featuring only three other Nigerian icons:

  • Christopher Ohen (SD Compostela): Remains the highest-scoring Nigerian in a single LaLiga season with 17 goals in 1996/97, alongside a 14-goal haul in 1994/95.

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  • Ikechukwu Uche (Villarreal / Recreativo): The last Nigerian to hit this milestone before Adams. Uche fired 14 goals for Villarreal in 2013/14 and previously reached double digits with Recreativo (2006/07) and Getafe (2008/09).

Finidi George | Credit: Imago

  • Finidi George (Real Betis): The legendary Super Eagles winger scored 11 goals during a sensational 1998/99 campaign with the Andalusian club.

The MVP Race Ignites

Adams' 10th goal keeps him securely in the conversation for the LaLiga African MVP award, matching the standard set by previous Nigerian winners like Samuel Chukwueze. 

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ALSO READ: The massive names missing from LaLiga's African MVP list as Akor Adams prepares for Ghana showdown

His ability to produce game-changing moments in the final minutes has transformed Sevilla's season and sent a clear message to Super Eagles selectors ahead of the upcoming international break.

With a few games remaining in the season, Adams is now within touching distance of passing Finidi George's tally of 11 goals to become the third most prolific Nigerian in a single LaLiga campaign.

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