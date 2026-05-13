Villarreal vs Sevilla: Akor Adams scores another winner to send Nervionenses four points clear

Super Eagles ace Akor Adams scored the winner in consecutive matches as Sevilla are set to escape relegation.

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams proved to be the ultimate hero for Sevilla once again, scoring the decisive 72nd-minute winner as the Andalusians completed a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

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Trailing by two goals within the first 20 minutes, Sevilla's hopes for a victory looked incredibly bleak. However, an unbelievable display of resilience saw them claw their way back before halftime, setting the stage for Adams to deliver a knockout blow.

That victory pulled them four points clear of the relegation zone and into the top half of the table, with just two matches remaining in the campaign.

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Key Match Details

The encounter began as an absolute nightmare for the visitors. The hosts drew first blood when Georges Mikautadze found Gerard Moreno, who clinically finished into the bottom corner past Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos to give Villarreal a 1-0 lead.

Just seven minutes later, Nicolas Pépé threaded a brilliant ball through to Alberto Moleiro. Moleiro delivered a precise cross to the back post, allowing Georges Mikautadze to tap home and double the advantage to 2-0.

Facing a disastrous fifth consecutive away defeat, Sevilla dug deep and engineered a breathtaking response before the referee could blow the half-time whistle.

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The comeback was initiated by Oso, who executed a fine finish after a solo run to pull one back for the visitors and breathe life into the travelling supporters.

On the stroke of halftime, defender Kike Salas perfectly connected with a sweet half-volley, sending the ball crashing into the back of the net to level the scoreline at 2-2.

The second half eased into a steady rhythm, before it exploded into life with 18 minutes left on the clock. Following an excellent passing sequence involving Alexis Sánchez, Juanlu Sánchez, and Djibril Sow, the ball was worked across the penalty area to Akor Adams.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international instinctively rifled a powerful shot past Villarreal goalkeeper Arnau Tenas at the near post to complete the 3-2 turnaround.

The final stages were fraught with tension. Villarreal pushed desperately for an equaliser, but the Andalusians professionally managed the dying minutes to seal all three points.

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What this means

This monumental 3-2 victory completely impacts the landscape of the relegation battle. Moving up to 43 points, Sevilla effectively secure a critical four-point cushion above the drop zone, snapping their miserable away form at the perfect time.