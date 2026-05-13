Rafael Nadal addresses reports about dethroning Florentino Perez as Real Madrid president

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal addressed the rumours linking with the Real Madrid presidential election.

Tennis legend and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has shut down speculation linking him to the upcoming Real Madrid presidential race, putting an end to budding rumours.

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What Nadal said

Following an abrupt announcement that triggered a new election cycle at the club, the lifelong supporter and honorary club member was immediately touted as a formidable challenger due to his immense global popularity and undeniable institutional cachet among the Madridista fanbase.

However, Nadal quickly took to social media to quell the mounting excitement and distance himself from the political turmoil, stating unequivocally: "I have read reports that link me to possible candidacies for the presidency of Real Madrid. I would like to clarify that these reports are not true."

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While Nadal's candidacy is merely speculative, Perez is not expected to run unopposed, with challengers such as 37-year-old businessman Enrique Riquelme reportedly assessing the logistical viability of mounting a formal bid against the current regime.

Real Madrid in election season

The talks of an election were triggered by an explosive, dramatic press conference delivered by current Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez on Tuesday, May 12.

Facing immense public pressure amidst a trophyless campaign plagued by dressing room discord, the 79-year-old launched a furious rant against sections of the media and unnamed figures operating "in the shadows," claiming an organised campaign was being deliberately waged to attack him personally and destabilise the club.

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After emphatically denying fabricated rumours regarding his health, Pérez called for unscheduled elections, explicitly confirming that he and his current board of directors will be on the ballot to defend their positions.