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‘They spend money but don’t have anything to show for it’ — Ex-Arsenal captain slams Chelsea

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:14 - 13 May 2026
Chelsea FC co-owner Todd Boehly || Imago
Chelsea FC co-owner Todd Boehly || Imago
The former Arsenal captain laid into the current Chelsea team as the Blues continue to struggle under Clearlake management
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Former France international and ex-Arsenal captain William Gallas has launched a scathing assessment of the ongoing crisis at Chelsea, targeting the club's ownership and transfer strategy.

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Speaking to Get French Football News, the retired defender expressed his deep frustration with the lack of progress at Stamford Bridge despite the club's heavy financial investment.

Leadership crisis at the top for Chelsea

Gallas was blunt in his evaluation of the current administration, suggesting that the root of Chelsea’s struggles lies directly with the ownership's management style.

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According to the former Blues star, the disconnection between the fans and the hierarchy has become a glaring issue that was predictable years ago.

He argued that the fans are understandably unhappy with the direction of the club, noting that the inconsistent decision-making from the top has led to a lack of stability on the pitch.

While the club secured a Club World Cup title in the recent past, Gallas insisted that such a trophy is simply not enough to mask the deeper systemic failures within the organisation.

Chelsea's managerial carousel worries ex-star

The instability highlighted by Gallas is reflected in a chaotic 2025/26 campaign that has seen Chelsea plummet to ninth in the Premier League after 36 matches.

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The club has already cycled through three managers this season, with Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior both being sacked before interim boss Calum McFarlane took the reins to see out the remaining fixtures.

“We know the problem with Chelsea: the owner has to manage the club better. The fans are not happy with what is happening at Chelsea.

We knew the owner was not managing the club in the right way a few years ago. Now they’ve been through multiple managers. They spend money but don’t have anything to show for it. Yes, they won the Club World Cup, but it’s not enough.

With slim hopes of qualifying for even the Europa Conference League, the Blues are already bracing for another complete managerial reset as the club looks toward the 2026/27 season.

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