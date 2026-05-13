Alaves vs Barcelona: El Glorioso end eight-year jinx and Blaugrana's unbeaten run

A complacent Barcelona suffered an away defeat to relegation-threatened Alavés.

Fresh off clinching their 29th LALIGA title over the weekend, a heavily rotated Barcelona side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Deportivo Alavés at the Estadio de Mendizorroza, effectively ending their unbeaten run.

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With the league crown already secured following their 2-0 El Clásico victory over Real Madrid, Hansi Flick opted to make eight changes to his starting lineup.

However, an incredibly desperate Alavés squad, fighting for their top-flight survival under manager Quique Sánchez Flores, capitalised on the champions' lack of urgency.

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A brilliant stoppage-time volley from Ibrahim Diabaté in the first half proved to be the difference, ending Barcelona's 11-game winning streak and securing a priceless three points for the hosts.

Key Match Details

The match was defined by Alavés's sheer desperation and a resolute defensive game plan. The hosts lined up with a highly disciplined five-man defence, aiming to shut out the champions.

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With forwards like Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford looking noticeably off-colour for the Catalan giants, Flick’s side struggled to create danger in the final third.

The same was true of the Alavés attackers, with neither team managing to land a shot on target for the first 45 minutes.

Right on the stroke of halftime, Alavés found their moment of magic. Ibrahim Diabaté successfully held off Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal before unleashing a brilliant half-volley that beat Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, giving the hosts a shocking 1-0 advantage heading into the tunnel.

Alavés nearly doubled their lead five minutes into the second half when Diabaté connected with a powerful downward header, but Szczęsny was incredibly alert, making a crucial two-handed intervention to keep Barcelona in the game.

In the final 15 minutes, Barcelona completely pinned Alavés back into their own half as they searched for an equaliser. However, try as they might, they couldn't breach an outstanding Alavés defensive line.

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What this means

For FC Barcelona, this 1-0 defeat is nothing more than a minor blip in a triumphant season. Sitting comfortably at the summit with 91 points, Flick’s men had already accomplished their primary objective, explaining the heavy rotation and slight drop in intensity. However, the goal of reaching 100 points is now a mathematical impossibility.

For Alavés, however, the victory changes everything. Claiming their first win over Barcelona in eight years, El Glorioso successfully climbed out of the bottom three and into 15th place with 40 points.