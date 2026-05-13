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I don't trust it — Guardiola reacts to VAR after Arsenal vs West Ham controversy

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:52 - 13 May 2026
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expressed his candid opinion on VAR.
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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shared his deep, long-standing distrust of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, likening it to a "flip of a coin" following a controversy that directly impacted his side's Premier League title pursuit. 

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What Guardiola said 

Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, Guardiola was quizzed about the dramatic conclusion to Arsenal's recent clash with relegation-threatened West Ham United. 

During the match, West Ham forward Callum Wilson thought he had snatched a vital point, only for his late equalising goal to be controversially disallowed by the VAR booth. 

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That intervention preserved Arsenal's narrow lead, allowing them to secure a vital three points and maintain their tight advantage over a chasing Manchester City in the race. 

Speaking candidly about the technology's influence on the sport's biggest moments, Guardiola stated, "I never trust anything since they (VAR) arrived a long time ago."

Rather than simply lamenting the officiating decisions that favour their direct rivals, the Catalan tactician implored his squad to completely ignore external factors and take matters entirely into their own hands. 

Drawing on the elite mentality, Guardiola said,. "Always I learned you have do it better, do it better, be in a position to do it better because you blame yourself with what you have to do, because [VAR] is a flip of a coin," he explained to the press. 

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