Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Real Madrid will attempt to lift some of the gloom enveloping the Santiago Bernabeu when they host already-relegated Real Oviedo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo betting tips

Real Madrid to win

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score - No

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo preview

Relegated Real Oviedo will hit the road to square up against a wounded Real Madrid side at the Bernabeu on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat at the hands of champions Barcelona in the Clasico last time out, Real Madrid will be eager to bounce back with a statement win in front of their fans.

It has been a deeply disappointing campaign for Real Madrid as they suffer a second successive trophyless season after Barcelona were confirmed as La Liga champions at their expense.

Real Madrid have been extremely inconsistent this season, which is one of the major reasons why they have gone trophyless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Los Blancos have only won two out of their last five league games. Their form hasn’t been good enough, but they will be eager to get it right against Real Oviedo.

Meanwhile, the visitors are the first team to be officially relegated to the second division. Despite all their efforts, they could not survive in the top flight, as they only have 29 points in their 35 outings.

They are ten points behind 17th-placed Girona and are heading into this fixture on the back of a 0-0 draw against Getafe.

Despite going down to nine men, they did manage to secure a point, and it will certainly give them a lot of confidence.

However, taking down Real Madrid in their own backyard will require a lot more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo head-to-head

Real Madrid have not lost to Real Oviedo since 1998.

The last direct meeting between the clubs ended in a 3-0 win for Madrid, and with the majority of the previous encounters between the sides dating back to the early 2000s, this remains a fixture in which the gulf in class has historically been significant.

Real Oviedo’s last league trip to the Bernabeu came in 2001 and ended in a 4-0 defeat with Luis Figo and Steve McManaman among the goal scorers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo team forms

Real Madrid La Liga form: 🟥🟧🟩🟧🟩🟥

Real Madrid form (all competitions): 🟧🟥🟩🟧🟩🟥

Real Oviedo La Liga form: 🟩🟩🟧🟥🟥🟧

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo team news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe has returned to training after a hamstring problem, but his availability for Thursday remains to be seen.

Rodrygo remains a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury.

Dean Huijsen is also a doubt with physical discomfort, while Dani Ceballos remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Ferland Mendy is out with a ligament injury, while Dani Carvajal continues his recovery from a leg injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Federico Valverde is out with a head injury following his inexplicable fracas with Aurelien Tchouameni, while Eder Militao and Arda Guler are also both out with thigh injuries of their own.

Real Oviedo will be without Javi Lopez and Kwasi Sibo, both suspended for this fixture following their dismissals in the draw against Getafe.

Leander Dendoncker is doubtful with a muscle injury, while Jaime Vazquez is sidelined with a groin problem.

Eric Bailly is also unavailable after sustaining a broken nose in the opening 12 minutes of the Getafe match, adding further to the defensive concerns Almada must manage ahead of the trip to Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo possible starting lineup

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, F. Garcia; Diaz, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; G. Garcia, Vinicius

Real Oviedo: Escandell; Alhassane, Calvo, Costas, Vidal; Fernandez, Reina, Cazorla, Hassan; Vinas, Chaira

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo prediction

Real Madrid will be desperate to put the disappointment of El Clásico behind them and give their fans something to cheer about at the Bernabeu.

While their overall form this season has been inconsistent, Los Blancos still possess far too much quality for a struggling Oviedo side that have already been relegated from the top flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the visitors will look to stay compact and frustrate Real Madrid for as long as possible, especially with Aaron Escandell enjoying an impressive campaign between the sticks.

However, Oviedo’s lack of firepower could once again hurt them against a wounded Real Madrid side determined to respond strongly.