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Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo Prediction and Betting Tips: Los Blancos Host Relegated Asturians For Second Place Trophy

Jimmy Anisulowo
Jimmy Anisulowo 02:12 - 14 May 2026
Real Madrid will look to bounce back from a difficult week when they host already-relegated Real Oviedo at the Bernabeu on Thursday evening.
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The loss to Barcelona confirmed that Real Madrid will end the season without a single trophy. 

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Los Blancos will have to settle for second place in La Liga, but even that is not yet guaranteed, as they need a win against the already-relegated Real Oviedo. 

Real Madrid showed nothing in Sunday’s El Clásico, finishing the match with just one shot on target against Barcelona. 

Hardly anyone doubts they won’t finish second, but mathematically, they need at least one more point. 

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The problems on the field are evident, and the large number of injuries is taking its toll, but Real’s biggest issues are definitely in the locker room and with the management.

Real Oviedo had their relegation confirmed following a 1-1 draw between Rayo Vallecano and Girona on Monday night.

A return of just two points from four games has brought Oviedo’s brief revival to an end. They’ll be playing for pride at the Bernabeu, with Segunda Division football on the menu next season.

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo Bet Builder

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Selection

Market

Best Odds

Confidence

Primary tip

Real Madrid to win

1.30

High

Value bet

Both teams to score – No

1.87

Medium

Player prop

Vinicius Jr. anytime goalscorer

2.05

Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Real Madrid to win

Real Madrid will be desperate to put the disappointment of El Clásico behind them and give their fans something to cheer about at the Bernabeu. 

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While their overall form this season has been inconsistent, Los Blancos still possess far too much quality for a struggling Oviedo side that have already been relegated from the top flight.

Meanwhile, the visitors will look to stay compact and frustrate Real Madrid for as long as possible, especially with Aaron Escandell enjoying an impressive campaign between the sticks. 

However, Oviedo’s lack of firepower could once again hurt them against a wounded Real Madrid side determined to respond strongly.

Both teams to score – No

As we mentioned earlier, Oviedo’s last win over Real Madrid dates back to 1998, back when Los Godos were still regulars in La Liga. 

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The teams hadn’t played an official match since 2002 before Oviedo returned to the top flight last year. Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid won the first meeting of the season 3-0.

We expect a repeat of the same.

Vinicius Jr. anytime goalscorer

Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, and Arda Guler are still injured and will not take part in this match, so we’ll once again have to rely on Vinicius Jr. to bring us success with goals. 

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His performance against Barcelona was terrible, but the 25-year-old Brazilian is in relatively good form overall. 

Before El Clásico, he scored four goals in three matches. In the reverse fixture against Real Oviedo, he scored a goal and assisted on another.

Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid: (4-4-2)

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, F. Garcia; Diaz, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; G. Garcia, Vinicius

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Real Oviedo: (4-4-2)

Escandell; Alhassane, Calvo, Costas, Vidal; Fernandez, Reina, Cazorla, Hassan; Vinas, Chaira

Team News – Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has returned to training after a hamstring problem, but his availability for Thursday remains to be seen. Rodrygo remains a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury.

Dean Huijsen is also a doubt with physical discomfort, while Dani Ceballos remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

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Ferland Mendy is out with a ligament injury, while Dani Carvajal continues his recovery from a leg injury.

Federico Valverde is out with a head injury following his inexplicable fracas with Aurelien Tchouameni, while Eder Militao and Arda Guler are also both out with thigh injuries of their own.

Team News – Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo will be without Javi Lopez and Kwasi Sibo, both suspended for this fixture following their dismissals in the draw against Getafe.

Leander Dendoncker is doubtful with a muscle injury, while Jaime Vazquez is sidelined with a groin problem.

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Eric Bailly is also unavailable after sustaining a broken nose in the opening 12 minutes of the Getafe match, adding further to the defensive concerns Almada must manage ahead of the trip to Madrid.

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