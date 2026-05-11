Jose Mourinho sets two key demands for potential Real Madrid return

Jose Mourinho has reportedly laid out two non-negotiable conditions for a potential second spell as head coach of Real Madrid.

The La Liga powerhouse is said to be considering the Portuguese manager to bring stability after a turbulent season.

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Speculation is mounting that Real Madrid are intensifying their efforts to bring Mourinho back to the Spanish capital.

With the tenure of current coach Alvaro Arbeloa seemingly drawing to a close, the club's board reportedly views the veteran manager as the perfect candidate to restore the team's competitive spirit and core values.

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Mourinho’s demands

According to reports from AS, the process has already begun with preliminary discussions between Mourinho's long-time agent, Jorge Mendes, and the Real Madrid leadership.

However, these talks are not expected to progress significantly until the conclusion of the respective domestic seasons in Spain and Portugal.

Jose Mourinho wanted by Real Madrid || Imago

Although Mourinho is currently settled at Benfica, a move that brought him back to his home country, he is aware of the interest from his former club.

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He has already analysed the current squad and has two firm demands should he agree to take charge at the Bernabeu again.

His first condition is to have a significant influence over the club's transfer strategy and recruitment. Mourinho wants a major say in which positions need reinforcement, not just which players are signed.

Jose Mourinho || Imago

He believes the current squad is unbalanced and seeks the authority to correct it, much like he did during his first tenure when he was pivotal in signing players like Luka Modric, Mesut Ozil, and Sami Khedira.

Mourinho's second requirement concerns the club's internal structure. He is not demanding a complete restructuring of the sporting department but insists on strict respect for the coaching staff's autonomy and the established hierarchy.

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