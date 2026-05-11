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Super Eagles: Leave while ovation is loudest? The €150m dilemma facing Victor Osimhen

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 16:29 - 11 May 2026
The €150m dilemma facing Victor Osimhen
Osimhen faces a massive career choice: stay and become a Galatasaray legend or take a €150m move to a European giant. We weigh the pros and cons of the Super Eagles striker’s potential exit after his latest title heroics
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In the wake of a title-winning brace that set Istanbul on fire on Saturday, Victor Osimhen finds himself at a career-defining crossroads.

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With a second consecutive league trophy secured and Galatasaray fans treating him like a deity, the question remains: should he stay to build a dynasty or depart for a top five league while his value is at its absolute peak?

The Case for Leaving: Strike while the iron is hot

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There is an old saying in entertainment: "Leave while the ovation is loudest." Statistically, Osimhen has impressed for the Lions in an injury-ravaged campaign.

With 22 goals and six assists in 33 games in all competitions this season, he has proven to be a key player for the Turkish champions.

European giants like PSG, Arsenal, and even Real Madrid are reportedly circling with offers near his staggering €150 million valuation.

READ MORE: Why Serie A champions Napoli added an anti-Italy clause to Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray contract.
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Pundits argue that for Osimhen, who has become a big problem in Turkey, to maintain his status as a world-class elite, he must return to a top-five league where he can face the world's most disciplined defences every week.

The Case for Staying: A King in Istanbul

On the other hand, the bond between Osimhen and the Galatasaray faithful is something rarely seen in modern football.

Following the title win, Osimhen took to social media to proclaim, "Next season, we will be even better and represent Galatasaray even better," a comment many took as a declaration of his intent to stay.

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Galatasaray’s management has already signalled they are building next season’s Champions League squad around him, with no intention to sell unless their massive valuation is met.

After a turbulent few years of transfer sagas, staying in Istanbul offers Osimhen the stability and unconditional love that have clearly fueled his record-breaking form.

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The final word

The ‘anti-Italy’ clause in his contract effectively rules out a Serie A return, meaning his only escape routes lead to England, Spain, or France.

If Osimhen stays, he becomes a permanent legend. If he leaves, he fulfills his destiny as a global superstar.

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