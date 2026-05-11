Ex-Real Madrid manager Alonso identified as top target for Chelsea managerial role

Chelsea have reportedly pinpointed Xabi Alonso as their primary candidate to take over at Stamford Bridge, a move that signals a potential strategic shift from the club's ownership group, BlueCo.

The former Real Madrid manager has been without a job for some months now after leaving the Santiago Bernabéu.

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The Spanish manager joined Madrid following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti after winning the German Bundesliga unbeaten with Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the team struggled under his guidance and left after approximately seven months in charge.

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Chelsea wants Alonso

The former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager is said to be the frontrunner for the position, with sources indicating he is open to a move to West London.

This development comes after a period of significant instability that saw the departures of previous managers Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.

Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago

While Alonso has strong backing within the ownership group, Chelsea are also considering other candidates.

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Fulham's Marco Silva and Andoni Iraola, whose contract at Bournemouth is set to expire, are also on the club's shortlist.

Cesc Fabregas, a fan favourite, is expected to remain in Italy with Como for another season, effectively removing him from contention.

Chelsea FC co-owner Todd Boehly || Imago

Hiring a manager of Alonso's calibre, widely regarded as one of the most promising coaches in Europe, would be a major statement of intent from the Blues.

His arrival would likely spark a busy summer transfer window as the club looks to build a squad that aligns with his tactical philosophy.

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