Advertisement

A huge achievement - Ex-Super Eagles coach celebrates Champions League qualification

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:24 - 11 May 2026
Former Super Eagles coach has praised Rivers United players after their dramatic 3-2 victory over Wikki Tourists secured CAF Champions League qualification.
Advertisement

Former Super Eagles coach, Finidi George has expressed his excitement after Rivers United secured qualification for the CAF Champions League for the second consecutive season.

Advertisement
Super Eagles legend Finidi George faces Champions League survival test
Super Eagles legend Finidi George is looking for his first title with Rivers United.

The Port Harcourt club booked their continental ticket following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Wikki Tourists in a dramatic Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash in Bauchi.

Rivers United stay in NPFL title race

Advertisement

The win keeps Rivers United firmly in contention for the NPFL title heading into the final game of the season.

Finidi’s side currently sits second on the table, just one point behind leaders Rangers International, who defeated Bendel Insurance 2-1 in Enugu.

The title race is now set for a dramatic final day showdown, with Rangers preparing to face Ikorodu City while Rivers United host Katsina United.

What Finidi said

Advertisement

Speaking after the match, Finidi applauded his players for their determination and mentality.

Finidi George's United drop to second.

He said, “It was a very difficult game. Coming from behind twice and still finding a way to win shows the mentality of this team.

“The players gave everything in the final minutes to score the winning goal. Playing away in Bauchi with the home crowd behind Wikki was never going to be easy.”

Advertisement

Although pleased to have secured continental football again, Finidi insisted the team’s focus now turns to winning the league crown.

“Qualifying for the CAF Champions League two years in a row is a huge achievement. Many clubs fight for these positions and fail to get there, so the players deserve credit. But now we want to see if we can finish the job and win the title,” he added.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Clear foul - Man Utd legend backs VAR drama in Arsenal vs West Ham clash
Premier League
11.05.2026
Clear foul - Man Utd legend backs VAR drama in Arsenal vs West Ham clash
A huge achievement - Ex-Super Eagles coach celebrates Champions League qualification
Super Eagles
11.05.2026
A huge achievement - Ex-Super Eagles coach celebrates Champions League qualification
I am not a magician - Rashford drops major hint on Barcelona future after winning La Liga
Football
11.05.2026
I am not a magician - Rashford drops major hint on Barcelona future after winning La Liga
Gavi opens up on Vinicius Jr confrontation
Football
11.05.2026
‘I just told him to shut his mouth’ - Gavi opens up on Vinicius Jr confrontation during El Clásico
West Ham captain Bowen blasts VAR
Premier League
11.05.2026
West Ham captain Bowen blasts VAR after late equaliser ruled out in Arsenal clash
Ex-Besiktas star warns Galatasaray
Football
11.05.2026
‘Osimhen will be your biggest problem’ - Ex-Besiktas star warns Galatasaray