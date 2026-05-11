A huge achievement - Ex-Super Eagles coach celebrates Champions League qualification

Former Super Eagles coach has praised Rivers United players after their dramatic 3-2 victory over Wikki Tourists secured CAF Champions League qualification.

Former Super Eagles coach, Finidi George has expressed his excitement after Rivers United secured qualification for the CAF Champions League for the second consecutive season.

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Super Eagles legend Finidi George is looking for his first title with Rivers United.

The Port Harcourt club booked their continental ticket following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Wikki Tourists in a dramatic Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash in Bauchi.

Rivers United stay in NPFL title race

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The win keeps Rivers United firmly in contention for the NPFL title heading into the final game of the season.

Finidi’s side currently sits second on the table, just one point behind leaders Rangers International, who defeated Bendel Insurance 2-1 in Enugu.

The title race is now set for a dramatic final day showdown, with Rangers preparing to face Ikorodu City while Rivers United host Katsina United.

What Finidi said

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Speaking after the match, Finidi applauded his players for their determination and mentality.

Finidi George's United drop to second.

He said, “It was a very difficult game. Coming from behind twice and still finding a way to win shows the mentality of this team.

“The players gave everything in the final minutes to score the winning goal. Playing away in Bauchi with the home crowd behind Wikki was never going to be easy.”

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Although pleased to have secured continental football again, Finidi insisted the team’s focus now turns to winning the league crown.