A huge achievement - Ex-Super Eagles coach celebrates Champions League qualification
Former Super Eagles coach, Finidi George has expressed his excitement after Rivers United secured qualification for the CAF Champions League for the second consecutive season.
The Port Harcourt club booked their continental ticket following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Wikki Tourists in a dramatic Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash in Bauchi.
Rivers United stay in NPFL title race
The win keeps Rivers United firmly in contention for the NPFL title heading into the final game of the season.
Finidi’s side currently sits second on the table, just one point behind leaders Rangers International, who defeated Bendel Insurance 2-1 in Enugu.
The title race is now set for a dramatic final day showdown, with Rangers preparing to face Ikorodu City while Rivers United host Katsina United.
What Finidi said
Speaking after the match, Finidi applauded his players for their determination and mentality.
He said, “It was a very difficult game. Coming from behind twice and still finding a way to win shows the mentality of this team.
“The players gave everything in the final minutes to score the winning goal. Playing away in Bauchi with the home crowd behind Wikki was never going to be easy.”
Although pleased to have secured continental football again, Finidi insisted the team’s focus now turns to winning the league crown.
“Qualifying for the CAF Champions League two years in a row is a huge achievement. Many clubs fight for these positions and fail to get there, so the players deserve credit. But now we want to see if we can finish the job and win the title,” he added.