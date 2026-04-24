NPFL: Five clubs, three games, one trophy — Inside Nigeria's most thrilling title race in years
The Super Eagles should by design rely on the NPFL as their first pipeline of talent, and this season the league has delivered a title race worthy of their attention.
Five clubs separated by just five points and three matchdays to play. Continental football, the championship trophy, and top-flight survival all still up for grabs. Nigerian football does not get tighter than this.
The NPFL Title Contenders - Fixtures Remaining
Enugu Rangers, who bounced back to winning ways in the Nigerian derby, lead by a single point but nothing is settled. Here is what each of the top five must navigate in the final three matchdays, and whether their remaining fixtures favour them.
The final stretch of #NPFL26...⏳— NPFL (@NigeriaPFL) April 23, 2026
Three matchweeks. Top-five contenders. One crown. Who has the edge? 👇🏾@Rangers_Intl @RiversUnitedFC @IkoroduCityFC @AbiaWarriors @ShootingSc pic.twitter.com/NXx6FtvESj
The most intriguing story line or narrative at the top is Ikorodu City, a club only in their second NPFL season, sitting third and in genuine contention for a continental spot.
Their final fixture on MD38 is away to Rangers, which could end up being a title decider if the points gap stays tight. For a newly promoted side, that is an extraordinary position to be in for the Oga Boys.
NPFL Standings (Top 7) - Matchday 35
The NPFL survival battle - Who goes down?
While the title race grabs the headlines, the battle at the bottom of the NPFL is equally nerve-shredding.
Five clubs separated by just three points are fighting to retain their top-flight status with only nine points still available, including defending champions, Remo Stars.
Relegation watch - Three games left
Warri Wolves (16th · 43 pts): In the drop zone despite being level with Remo, Enyimba, and Niger Tornadoes above them, and El Kanemi Warriors below. Goal difference is the only thing separating them from safety. Every goal counts.
Kun Khalifat FC (18th · 40 pts): Three points from safety but facing a brutal run-in. A win in any of their final three games could yet pull them clear.
Bayelsa United (19th · 40 pts): Level with Kun Khalifat, in 20, and Wikki. Will need results to go their way above them as well as winning their own games.
The most uncomfortable position belongs to Remo Stars, NPFL defending champions, sitting 15th, and Enyimba, Nigeria's most decorated club sitting 13th, with 43 points, uncomfortably close to the bottom five.
Any dropped points from their remaining games could drag them into a genuinely dangerous position. For clubs of their stature, that is a sobering reality.
What the NPFL break means
The two-week FA Cup break arrives at a peculiar moment, just as the tension reaches its peak. For the title challengers, the pause offers time to recover and prepare.
For the clubs in the relegation zone, it is two weeks of anxiety with no football to paper over the nerves.
When Matchday 36 kicks off in the first week of May, expect every game in Nigeria to feel like a cup final.