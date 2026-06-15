2026 FIFA World Cup - Sweden thrash Tunisia as Carthage Eagles join South Africa in losing opening game

Tunisia began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a heavy defeat at the hands of Sweden in their opening group game.

Seeking to overcome a series of difficult warm-up matches, the Carthage Eagles entered their World Cup opener to secure a win.

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Their ambitions were thwarted, however, as a dominant Swedish team secured a 5-1 win to kick off Group F.

The Carthage Eagles became the second African team, alongside South Africa, to lose their first game at the 2026 World Cup.

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As it happened

Sweden's starting lineup for their opening World Cup match included forward Alexander Isak of Liverpool and star Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal.

Hannibal Mejbri, a former Manchester United player, dismissed concerns about his fitness and went on to play for Tunisia.

Sweden started the game on the front foot, and barely 10 minutes in, Yasin Ayari scored the opening goal. Alexander Isak was found by a long ball delivered over the defence.

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Gyokeres scores for Sweden || Imago

The goalkeeper failed to punch it clear, and the rebound fell to Viktor Gyokeres, whose attempt was ultimately cleared off the goal line, but Ayari was there to pounce home.

Isak extended the advantage soon after, finishing a swift break with a solo effort. He embarked on a winding run, shifted inside to bypass his defender, and fired a precise shot from the edge of the box into the far corner.

Ayari scored a brace against Tunisia || imago

Tunisia fought back and got a goal to reduce the deficit to one just before half-time. Omar Rekik guided a glancing header past Kristoffer Nordfelt after Hannibal Mejbri delivered a well-weighted cross to him at the near post.

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Sweden regained their two-goal lead after Isak intercepted a ball from a Tunisian defender and passed it to Gyokeres, who then put it past the goalkeeper, despite Tunisia controlling possession in the second half.

The Blue and Yellow's fourth goal came late in the match after Mattias Svanberg was far offside when the delivery initially arrived, but Isak was onside and touched it just a little bit.