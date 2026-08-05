OFFICIAL: Infantino to continue as FIFA president after securing full backing of senior leadership

FIFA's crisis meeting in Morocco proved successful for Infantino, as he has successfully received backing from senior leadership after calls for his resignation.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has officially retained the full support of the organisation's senior leadership despite facing an unprecedented global backlash over his abandoned plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to private equity investors.

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The embattled 56-year-old executive secured his political survival during a marathon seven-hour crisis meeting held at FIFA's African regional headquarters in Sale, Morocco, on Wednesday.

Gianni Infantino survives the FIFA Forward Enterprise scandal

Infantino's presidency was thrown into jeopardy after a secret $4.2 billion scheme to sell a 20 per cent commercial stake in the World Cup through a subsidiary named FIFA Forward Enterprise was leaked to the public.

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The controversial proposal was swiftly jettisoned following a fierce internal revolt, with several high-ranking FIFA executives publicly claiming they were completely excluded from the consultation process.

Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour reportedly stated that the administration had been deceived, while Secretary General Mattias Grafström initially condemned the aborted project as a sad and reproachable series of events.

However, following the extensive crisis talks in Morocco, Grafström and Chief Legal Officer Emilio Garcia Silvero joined other management board members in issuing a unified statement to formally reaffirm their absolute backing of the Swiss-Italian administrator.

"The FIFA Secretary General and members of the FIFA Management Board in attendance reaffirmed their full support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as the only official elected by the 211 FIFA Member Associations."

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"In turn, the FIFA President reiterated his full support for the FIFA Secretary General and the FIFA Administration for their necessary and outstanding work in the delivery of his vision."

The official statement additionally confirmed that the governing body acknowledged the mistakes made during the botched process and conceded that the situation should have been handled entirely differently.

UEFA opposition demands immediate resignation

While Infantino successfully pacified his internal leadership team, he continues to face intense external pressure from UEFA and several prominent footballing figures who are actively campaigning for his removal.

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Former Portugal international Luis Figo launched a blistering public attack on the FIFA president, describing his recent conduct as the most deceitful and cravenly self-interested behaviour he had ever witnessed.

Figo demanded Infantino's immediate resignation in a scathing open letter, arguing that a leader who prioritises personal enrichment over the sport's integrity has no place running world football.