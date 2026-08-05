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Report: Infantino promises Morocco World Cup final hosting rights in exchange for public support

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:43 - 05 August 2026
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Morocco's Achraf Hakimi greets FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Image: Imago
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has reportedly promised Morocco the World Cup final hosting rights in exchange for support amid calls for his resignation.
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Embattled FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reportedly offered Morocco the exclusive right to host the 2030 World Cup final in a desperate bid to secure their political backing.

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The 56-year-old executive is currently scrambling for public endorsements as he fights to cling to power following unprecedented global backlash over his aborted commercial strategies.

Gianni Infantino’s private equity scandal

Infantino's leadership collapsed into crisis after his controversial master plan to sell a 20 per cent stake in the World Cup to private equity investors through a subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise was leaked to the public.

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The heavily criticised proposal sparked a furious internal revolt and was swiftly rejected by three continental confederations, forcing the FIFA chief to formally abandon the divisive idea.

To stop the bleeding, Infantino convened an emergency crisis meeting with senior FIFA officials at the governing body's African regional headquarters in Sale, near Rabat, Morocco, on Wednesday.

According to reports by The Times, the Swiss official used these discussions to privately promise Morocco the 2030 World Cup final on the condition that the North African nation publicly endorse his presidency.

Morocco vying for the 2030 showpiece

Morocco, which will officially co-host the 2030 tournament alongside Spain and Portugal, has consistently been one of Infantino's most reliable allies during his decade-long tenure in charge of world football.

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The three primary host nations have been vying for the prestigious opportunity to stage the tournament's ultimate fixture.

Moroccan officials are desperately pushing to host the showpiece match at the Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca, a massive 115,000-seat arena currently under construction that aims to become the largest football ground in the world.

The reported backroom deal would see Casablanca bypass the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, although a FIFA spokesperson has since publicly denied that any binding promises have been made regarding the final venue.

UEFA calls for Infantino’s resignation

The alleged political manoeuvring has followed the intense criticism aimed at Infantino, with European governing body UEFA and prominent football figures demanding his immediate resignation.

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Former Portugal international Luis Figo launched a scathing public attack on the FIFA president, describing his recent conduct as profoundly damaging to the sport's reputation.

"But what I have seen exposed in the last 10 days is the lowest, most deceitful and cravenly self-interested behaviour I have ever witnessed."

"I could write 10,000 words on the problems at FIFA. But the solution needs only three: Infantino must go."

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