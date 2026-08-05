Vinicius wipes Instagram account amid contract standoff with Real Madrid

Brazilian superstar Vinicius has sparked intrigue and speculation after he wiped his Instragam account.

Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior has dramatically fuelled transfer speculation by abruptly wiping his entire Instagram history amid an ongoing contract standoff with the Spanish giants.

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The 26-year-old Brazilian forward, who boasts 64 million followers on the platform, has completely removed all images, bio details, and his profile picture.

Vinícius Jr social media blackout and contract negotiations

The sudden digital blackout arrives at a sensitive time, as the winger is currently engaged in contract renewal negotiations with Real Madrid.

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Premier League contenders Arsenal are monitoring the situation, hoping to capitalise on any friction to secure a blockbuster transfer to North London.

However, Real Madrid supporters can rest easy, as sources indicate that discussions over a new contract extension are actually progressing very well despite the drastic social media decision.

Vinicius Jr at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

Industry experts suggest the social media wipe could simply be a calculated rebranding effort ahead of the new campaign or a strategy tied to his new appearance.

A fresh look for the pre-season

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Following his participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Vinícius notably underwent a non-surgical cosmetic procedure at a specialised clinic in Goiânia to reshape and sculpt his chin.

The attacker recently showcased his different facial features after officially reporting to the Sanitas Valdebebas medical facility to undergo routine pre-season examinations.