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Oshoala injury mars Super Falcons win over Egypt as three penalties help Nigeria book Cameroon quarterfinal

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:09 - 05 August 2026
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Nigeria’s Super Falcons needed three penalties to overcome a dogged Egypt side
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Nigeria’s Super Falcons put six goals past Egypt in a 6-2 win as they booked a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 WAFCON against Cameroon.

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The Super Falcons had six different goal scorers with three penalties as Asisat Oshoala opened the scoring before succumbing to injury before her replacement Monday Gift as well as Uchenna Kanu, Christy Ucheibe, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Joy Omewa closed out the scoring for Nigeria.

Nigeria vs Egypt: How it happened

The Super Falcons dominated large spells of the start of the contest, and the breakthrough arrived in the 21st minute when Asisat Oshoala calmly converted from the penalty spot after a VAR review spotted an Egyptian handball.

Gift Monday, who replaced the injured Oshoala before the break, doubled Nigeria's advantage in first-half stoppage time with her first goal of the tournament. However, Egypt reduced the deficit moments later as Nadine Ghazi converted a penalty after another VAR intervention.

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Nigeria resumed the second half on the front foot and restored their two-goal cushion through substitute Uchenna Kanu, who capitalised on hesitant defending to make it 3-1. Christy Ucheibe added a fourth from the penalty spot after another VAR review, before Ghazi grabbed her second of the evening to briefly give Egypt hope.

The Super Falcons quickly extinguished any thoughts of a comeback when Rashidat Ajibade confidently converted Nigeria's third penalty of the night after yet another VAR decision.

Deep into stoppage time, Ajibade turned provider, setting up Joy Omewa to complete the scoring and seal an emphatic 6-2 victory for the nine-time African champions.

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