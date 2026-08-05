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One Argentina star in, another out — Atletico Madrid finally ready to make transfer move

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:36 - 05 August 2026
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Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone|| Image credit: Imago
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone || Image credit: Imago
Atletico Madrid have reportedly ramped up their pursuit for a long-term target with the potential proceeds of an outgoing Argentine star.
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Atletico Madrid are reportedly preparing an opening bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero as they look to hijack Inter Milan's ongoing transfer negotiations.

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​The Spanish giants have maintained a long-held interest in the 28-year-old centre-back, who has informed the London club of his desire to leave this summer.

​Cristian Romero: One Argentine for another 

​Inter Milan had already established themselves as the frontrunners for his signature by submitting a €40 million bid that was reportedly accepted by the Tottenham hierarchy.

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​However, the Italian champions have yet to finalise personal terms with the player, presenting Atlético manager Diego Simeone with an opportunity to intervene.

​According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Madrid-based outfit are fully prepared to match Inter's €40 million valuation.

​The completion of this blockbuster deal is, however, contingent on the impending departure of current Atlético right-back Nahuel Molina.

​Molina is on the verge of completing a €17 million transfer to Serie A side AS Roma, meaning Simeone will effectively be replacing one Argentine international with another.

The ​Julián Álvarez standoff continues 

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​While Atlético pursue one Argentine star, they are simultaneously holding another against his wishes at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Julián Álvarez has expressed a burning desire to leave the club amid intense interest from Barcelona, but Atlético executives remain incredibly reluctant to authorise his departure.

​Before arriving in Spain, Álvarez established a prolific reputation in England during his successful spell with Manchester City between 2022 and 2024.

​During his highly decorated two-year stint in Manchester, the versatile attacker notably secured the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League and consecutive Premier League titles.

​Meanwhile, Romero cemented his own elite legacy on the international stage while representing the Argentina national team.

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​The aggressive centre-back notably helped his country lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup during the historic tournament in Qatar.

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