One Argentina star in, another out — Atletico Madrid finally ready to make transfer move

Atletico Madrid have reportedly ramped up their pursuit for a long-term target with the potential proceeds of an outgoing Argentine star.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly preparing an opening bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero as they look to hijack Inter Milan's ongoing transfer negotiations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​The Spanish giants have maintained a long-held interest in the 28-year-old centre-back, who has informed the London club of his desire to leave this summer.

​Cristian Romero: One Argentine for another

​Inter Milan had already established themselves as the frontrunners for his signature by submitting a €40 million bid that was reportedly accepted by the Tottenham hierarchy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​However, the Italian champions have yet to finalise personal terms with the player, presenting Atlético manager Diego Simeone with an opportunity to intervene.

​According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Madrid-based outfit are fully prepared to match Inter's €40 million valuation.

​The completion of this blockbuster deal is, however, contingent on the impending departure of current Atlético right-back Nahuel Molina.

​Molina is on the verge of completing a €17 million transfer to Serie A side AS Roma, meaning Simeone will effectively be replacing one Argentine international with another.

The ​Julián Álvarez standoff continues

Advertisement

Advertisement

​While Atlético pursue one Argentine star, they are simultaneously holding another against his wishes at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Julián Álvarez has expressed a burning desire to leave the club amid intense interest from Barcelona, but Atlético executives remain incredibly reluctant to authorise his departure.

​Before arriving in Spain, Álvarez established a prolific reputation in England during his successful spell with Manchester City between 2022 and 2024.

​During his highly decorated two-year stint in Manchester, the versatile attacker notably secured the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League and consecutive Premier League titles.

​Meanwhile, Romero cemented his own elite legacy on the international stage while representing the Argentina national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement