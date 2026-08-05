‘It’s a risk’ - Arsenal warned Vinicius' signing could disrupt dressing room

Arsenal have been cautioned that signing Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior could risk shattering the team spirit meticulously built by manager Mikel Arteta.

Fresh off their Premier League title victory, Arsenal's ambitions in the transfer market have soared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Few targets signal this intent more clearly than Vinícius, with reports suggesting Arteta himself is driving the push to bring the forward to North London.

The Gunners are reportedly considering a blockbuster deal for the Brazilian, but the potential financial and cultural repercussions have prompted words of warning.

Given warns Arsenal over Vinicius signing

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given believes the mere discussion of such a transfer highlights Arsenal's elevated status.

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, Given noted, "Could Vinicius Junior be the sort of player to add the quality Arsenal need in the final third? Yes.

Real Madrid star Vinicius || Imago

“It shows you the level that Arsenal are at that this sort of deal is even being spoken about, and of course the financial power they now have to back it up."

He also pointed to the immense financial commitment required. "Can you imagine the financial package that would be needed to bring a player like Vinicius Jr to Arsenal?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It would be huge numbers all round across the transfer fee, the wages and all the clauses and add-ons."

A key element of Arteta's success has been a cultural reset at the Emirates, emphasising a collective ethos and strict discipline over individual stardom.

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given || imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the potential risks to squad harmony, Given acknowledged the undeniable appeal of acquiring a player of Vinicius's calibre.

"I’m not saying Vinicius Jr doesn’t defend or wouldn’t fit into that group, but it’s a risk," Given conceded.