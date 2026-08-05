Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star willing to accept pay cut to facilitate Spain move

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen is reportedly prepared to lower his salary demands to secure a move to Spain.

Osimhen has been a standout performer for Galatasaray since his arrival two years ago, initially on loan before making the move permanent last summer.

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His impressive record in Istanbul, boasting 59 goals and 16 assists in just 74 appearances, has fuelled persistent speculation that a transfer to one of Europe's top leagues is imminent.

La Liga powerhouses Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atlético Madrid have all been linked to the striker this summer.

Osimhen ready for pay cut

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A recent report from Mundo Deportivo suggests a major development: Osimhen is reportedly willing to accept a wage reduction to facilitate a move to Atlético Madrid.

The striker currently earns a gross annual salary of €20 million at Galatasaray, and the Turkish club is expected to demand a transfer fee well over €100 million.

Super Eagles star Osimhen || Imago

Atlético Madrid sees Osimhen as a prime candidate to replace Julián Álvarez, who is rumoured to be on his way out.

If Osimhen joins Atlético, it might pave the way for Álvarez to move to Barcelona, a transfer that could prove even more financially complex.

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Despite consistently stating his happiness at Galatasaray, the 27-year-old has previously expressed a desire to play in the Premier League.

For now, however, a switch to Spain appears to be the more likely scenario. A final decision is anticipated in the coming days, but any potential move hinges on Atlético submitting a formal offer.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray || Imago

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Galatasaray remains in a strong negotiating position, as Osimhen's contract runs for another three years.