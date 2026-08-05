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Victor Osimhen replaced as the biggest star in Turkey

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 12:42 - 05 August 2026
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Osimhen is no longer the King of Turkey - Photo: IMAGO
Osimhen has been the biggest star in Turkey since he moved to Galatasaray, but that is no longer the case.
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Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has lost his status as the biggest player in the Turkish Super Lig.

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Salah replaces Osimhen as Turkey's biggest star

Osimhen has been the top player since he first joined Galatasaray on a loan deal before signing permanently last Summer. 

The Nigerian international has also lived up to that billing with his performances, but he will have to make way as there is a new sheriff in town following the arrival of Mohamed Salah. 

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Salah will replace Osimhen as the biggest star in Turkey, as he is set to complete a two-year deal with Trabzonspor.

The Egyptian king has landed in the country and will complete his signing with Karadeniz FırtınasI. 

Salah arrives in Turkey as a free agent after leaving Liverpool following seven successful seasons at the club. 

The former AS Roma player comes into the league with all eyes on him, as he will be the top draw.

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He is set to be the highest-paid player in the league, with the Egyptian expected to earn €22m a year net after tax in Turkey and a 25% share from jerseys sold domestically.

Salah also arrives as the most-followed player on social media, with over 67 million people following the Egyptian on Instagram and 19 million people following him on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Salah to fuel Trabzonspor title challenge

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However, while Salah arrives as the top star, he will be expected to help Trabzonspor challenge for the league title.

Karadeniz Fırtınası finished third behind Galatasaray last season but are primed to challenge the Lions this season, which is why they signed Salah. 

Salah is not the only big name on the books of Trabzonspor as they also have former Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana and Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu. 

Depending on how fast he completes his move and his fitness, Salah could make his debut this weekend, when Trabzonspor open their league campaign with a clash against Kasimpasa. 

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