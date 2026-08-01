Trabzonspor plot to dethrone Osimhen's Galatasaray with Salah-Onuachu link-up

Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray are set for their biggest challenge yet from Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor are reportedly preparing a blockbuster move to challenge Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray for the Turkish Super Lig crown by pairing Mohamed Salah with Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu.

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According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the Black Sea club have submitted a lucrative two-year contract offer to Salah worth €17 million per season, a move that could create one of the most formidable attacking partnerships in Turkish football.

Trabzonspor make ambitious move for Salah

Trabzonspor's proposal would guarantee the Egypt captain €34 million over two seasons before bonuses, with Salah now expected to discuss both the financial package and the club's sporting project with his family before making a final decision.

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The offer comes after Besiktas cooled their interest in the Liverpool legend following disagreements over financial terms with the player's representatives.

Besiktas had reportedly tabled a deal worth €15 million annually, with bonuses capable of increasing the package to as much as €20 million per season. However, club officials ultimately refused to meet the additional demands, insisting they would not compromise their financial structure.

Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad also remain in the race after reportedly reviving their long-standing interest in the Egyptian superstar. Reports suggest the Saudi club have offered around $25 million per year, although no official agreement has been confirmed.

Salah-Onuachu partnership could threaten Osimhen's reign

Should Salah choose Trabzonspor, he would link up with Paul Onuachu, who enjoyed a sensational 2025/26 campaign after scoring 22 goals and providing two assists in just 30 Super Lig appearances.

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The Nigerian striker was instrumental in guiding Trabzonspor to a third-place finish and has already established himself as one of the league's most dangerous forwards.

Adding Salah's proven goalscoring pedigree could transform Trabzonspor into genuine title contenders against Osimhen's Galatasaray, who currently sit on top of Turkish football after completing the Nigerian striker's permanent signing.

Salah would also bring elite experience to the club, having scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for Liverpool while winning the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and several other major honours during his nine-year spell at Anfield.