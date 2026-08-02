Oba Femi defeats former world champion in brutal hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam

Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar in a brutal Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam before Lesnar declared the Nigerian-born WWE star the future.

Oba Femi delivered the most significant victory of his WWE career by defeating Brock Lesnar in a brutal Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam, before receiving a remarkable endorsement from the former world champion.

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WWE superstar Oba Femi

The blockbuster contest, staged inside the unforgiving steel structure at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, lived up to its billing as both superstars pushed each other to their limits in one of the night’s most physical encounters.

Lesnar unleashes Suplex City

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“The Beast Incarnate” dominated large portions of the match, repeatedly launching Femi with his trademark German suplexes before introducing steel steps into the contest.

OBA FEMI DEFEATS BROCK LESNAR IN A HELL IN A CELL MATCH 🤯 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/2GhksQpOKV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 2, 2026

Lesnar also delivered multiple F5s, but the resilient Femi refused to stay down, repeatedly kicking out to keep his hopes alive.

In one of the match’s most dramatic moments, Lesnar ripped the ring canvas apart to expose the wooden boards underneath before delivering a devastating tombstone piledriver in a tribute to The Undertaker.

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Even that was not enough to finish the Nigerian powerhouse.

After surviving Lesnar’s relentless assault, Femi mounted a dramatic comeback.

The rising WWE star countered Lesnar’s attack before delivering his devastating Fall from Grace finisher to score an unforgettable pinfall victory over one of the most dominant competitors in WWE history.

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Lesnar passes the torch

Following the match, Lesnar shared a heartfelt moment with the crowd by acknowledging Femi’s achievement.

Taking a microphone, the WWE legend pointed at his conqueror and declared:

“This is the future, ladies and gentlemen. This is the past. This is the future.”

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