No Mercy! Brock Lesnar BREAKS Oba Femi's heart at WWE’s Clash in Italy
Brock Lesnar made a thunderous return to form at WWE Clash in Italy on May 31, 2026, defeating Oba Femi in their highly anticipated WrestleMania 42 rematch.
The Beast Incarnate wasted no time asserting dominance in front of the sold-out crowd at Turin’s Inalpi Arena, delivering a masterclass in power and ruthlessness.
Turin providing the vocals for Brock Lesnar 🎶#WWEClash continues on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan: https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/VdESuzGVkS— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026
OBA!! OBA!! OBA!! #WWEClash continues on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan: https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/syIZduNHXX— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026
Lesnar avenged his earlier loss, making the head-to-head record all square at one win apiece in this heated storyline.
How it happened
From the opening bell, Lesnar rushed Femi with unrelenting aggression.
The 10-time WWE champion hit consecutive brutal F-5s, showcasing the raw power that defined his legendary career. The Italian crowd erupted as The Beast laid waste to the Nigerian star.
BROCK LESNAR STARTS THIS MATCH HITTING THE F-5 4 TIMES!!— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026
AND OBA FEMI KICKED OUT!! pic.twitter.com/VCSHzPQDba
Oba Femi, “The Ruler,” refused to stay down, absorbing the early onslaught and mounting a fiery recovery, using his size and athleticism to turn the tide temporarily. Femi’s resilience once again highlighted why many view him as a future cornerstone of WWE.
F-5 THROUGH THE TABLE AND OBA FEMI STOOD UP!!— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026
OH MY GOD!! #WWEClash continues on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan: https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/VnyLictsYw
The match reached its climax as Femi prepared to deliver his signature Fall From Grace. In a stunning reversal, Lesnar countered the attempt, hoisted Femi once more, and planted him with another devastating F-5. Femi could not kick out, and Lesnar secured the pinfall victory to the roar of the audience.
BROCK LESNAR BEATS OBA FEMI!!! 😱— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026
THE BEAST HAS TAMED THE RULER!! pic.twitter.com/Iz2izxKnK4
Brock Lesnar DEFEATS Oba Femi in ITALY!! 💪— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026
The BEAST is BACK!! #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/mOM63ZhbQJ
The bigger picture
This bout was direct revenge for WrestleMania 42, where Oba Femi shocked the world by defeating Brock Lesnar in a surprisingly quick and dominant encounter.
After that loss, Lesnar dramatically left his boots and gloves in the ring, sparking widespread retirement rumours. WWE leaned into the storyline, with commentary and officials treating it as potentially the end of an era for the veteran.
Lesnar returned explosively on Raw weeks later, attacking Femi and demanding the rematch. The build-up featured intense promos, Paul Heyman’s involvement, and hype packages emphasising Lesnar’s unquenchable Beast persona versus Femi’s momentum as a new-generation star.
This decisive win at Clash in Italy adds major intrigue to Lesnar’s retirement plans. Reports indicate WWE’s working plan is for him to officially retire at SummerSlam 2026 in his home state of Minnesota. A potential third match with Femi at SummerSlam remains a strong possibility, allowing Lesnar one final high-profile outing while further elevating the Nigerian star.
That is why he's THE BEAST!! 🔥#WWEClash continues on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan: https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/FB3Avxyry8— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026
Immediately after their fight in Turin, Brock Lesnar made it clear he and Oba Femi are now even. "One plus one. You're done b***h! One plus one," he said to a dejected Oba Femi.
Lesnar’s performance proved he still has plenty left in the tank for select appearances, but the clock is ticking on one of WWE’s all-time greats. For Oba Femi, the loss stings but positions him strongly as a resilient force who can hang with legends, setting up bigger opportunities ahead.
The Beast struck back in Italy. However, the storyline may not be over just yet.