No Mercy! Brock Lesnar BREAKS Oba Femi's heart at WWE’s Clash in Italy

Nigeria's Oba Femi was brutally humbled by the Beast Incarnate on Sunday night in Turin.

Brock Lesnar made a thunderous return to form at WWE Clash in Italy on May 31, 2026, defeating Oba Femi in their highly anticipated WrestleMania 42 rematch.

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The Beast Incarnate wasted no time asserting dominance in front of the sold-out crowd at Turin’s Inalpi Arena, delivering a masterclass in power and ruthlessness.

Turin providing the vocals for Brock Lesnar 🎶#WWEClash continues on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan: https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/VdESuzGVkS — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Lesnar avenged his earlier loss, making the head-to-head record all square at one win apiece in this heated storyline.

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How it happened

From the opening bell, Lesnar rushed Femi with unrelenting aggression.

The 10-time WWE champion hit consecutive brutal F-5s, showcasing the raw power that defined his legendary career. The Italian crowd erupted as The Beast laid waste to the Nigerian star.

BROCK LESNAR STARTS THIS MATCH HITTING THE F-5 4 TIMES!!



AND OBA FEMI KICKED OUT!! pic.twitter.com/VCSHzPQDba — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Oba Femi, “The Ruler,” refused to stay down, absorbing the early onslaught and mounting a fiery recovery, using his size and athleticism to turn the tide temporarily. Femi’s resilience once again highlighted why many view him as a future cornerstone of WWE.

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F-5 THROUGH THE TABLE AND OBA FEMI STOOD UP!!



OH MY GOD!! #WWEClash continues on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan: https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/VnyLictsYw — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

The match reached its climax as Femi prepared to deliver his signature Fall From Grace. In a stunning reversal, Lesnar countered the attempt, hoisted Femi once more, and planted him with another devastating F-5. Femi could not kick out, and Lesnar secured the pinfall victory to the roar of the audience.

BROCK LESNAR BEATS OBA FEMI!!! 😱



THE BEAST HAS TAMED THE RULER!! pic.twitter.com/Iz2izxKnK4 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Brock Lesnar DEFEATS Oba Femi in ITALY!! 💪



The BEAST is BACK!! #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/mOM63ZhbQJ — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

The bigger picture

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Brock Lesnar defeated Oba Femi at Clash in Italy

This bout was direct revenge for WrestleMania 42, where Oba Femi shocked the world by defeating Brock Lesnar in a surprisingly quick and dominant encounter.

After that loss, Lesnar dramatically left his boots and gloves in the ring, sparking widespread retirement rumours. WWE leaned into the storyline, with commentary and officials treating it as potentially the end of an era for the veteran.

Lesnar returned explosively on Raw weeks later, attacking Femi and demanding the rematch. The build-up featured intense promos, Paul Heyman’s involvement, and hype packages emphasising Lesnar’s unquenchable Beast persona versus Femi’s momentum as a new-generation star.

This decisive win at Clash in Italy adds major intrigue to Lesnar’s retirement plans. Reports indicate WWE’s working plan is for him to officially retire at SummerSlam 2026 in his home state of Minnesota. A potential third match with Femi at SummerSlam remains a strong possibility, allowing Lesnar one final high-profile outing while further elevating the Nigerian star.

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That is why he's THE BEAST!! 🔥#WWEClash continues on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan: https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/FB3Avxyry8 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Immediately after their fight in Turin, Brock Lesnar made it clear he and Oba Femi are now even. "One plus one. You're done b***h! One plus one," he said to a dejected Oba Femi.

Brock Lesnar defeated Oba Femi at Clash in Italy

Lesnar’s performance proved he still has plenty left in the tank for select appearances, but the clock is ticking on one of WWE’s all-time greats. For Oba Femi, the loss stings but positions him strongly as a resilient force who can hang with legends, setting up bigger opportunities ahead.