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‘Hypocrite’ - Nigerians drag Tiwa Savage on social media after she’s spotted celebrating at Arsenal’s Premier League trophy parade amid Oyo school kidnapping crisis

David Ben
David Ben 18:34 - 31 May 2026
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‘Hypocrite’ - Nigerians drag Tiwa Savage on social media after she’s spotted celebrating at Arsenal’s Premier League trophy parade amid Oyo school kidnapping crisis
The Afrobeats queen joined thousands of fans to celebrate the Gunners' first Premier League title in more than two decades.
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Nigerian music superstar Tiwa Savage has ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media after videos emerged of her joyfully celebrating Arsenal’s Premier League title victory parade in North London on Sunday, May 31, just days after she faced backlash for her delayed response to the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

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Multi-award-winning Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage | Instagram

The hitmaker, a vocal Arsenal supporter, was filmed smiling, dancing, posing for photos with fans, and flashing peace signs while wearing an Emirates jersey amid the massive street party in Islington.

Tiwa Savage posed for photos with fans present at Arsenal's pPL trophy parade

The parade, which drew huge crowds to celebrate Arsenal’s first Premier League title in 22 years, took place hours after the club’s penalty shootout defeat to PSG in the Champions League final in Hungary.

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Tiwa Savage posed for photos with fans present at Arsenal's pPL trophy parade

However, clips of Tiwa Savage joining the celebrations have seemingly not gone down well with some Nigerians on social media.

The backlash stems from the May 15 abduction in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, where armed gunmen stormed schools in the Ahoro-Esinele/Yawota area of Oriire Local Government, kidnapping around 39 pupils and seven teachers, as confirmed by Reuters.

ThisDAY Newspaper reported that one teacher was killed, and as of May 31, most victims remain in captivity with ransom demands ongoing. A federal delegation including National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu visited the area on Saturday amid growing public frustration over insecurity.

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As reported by Leadership Newspaper, Tiwa Savage addressed the issue in a video posted days earlier, saying she only learned of the incident after posts from artists Spyro and KieKie, noting it “was not trending enough.”

The comment drew sharp criticism, with many accusing the multi-award-winning singer of being out of touch or performative in her concern. She later defended herself, stating as a mother the situation “broke my heart.”

Tiwa Savage draws criticism over Arsenal trophy parade celebrations

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The sight of Tiwa Savage partying in London while the kidnapping crisis continues has amplified accusations of hypocrisy, with users contrasting her celebratory mood against the national tragedy.

One widely shared post by @__timilawal directly called her out: “Innocent children were kidnapped in your home country. Instead of going out to the street with your fans to lend your voice, you’re in the street of London celebrating a club trophy. The truth is, most of these people don’t care about every issue equally… Everybody’s a motherf**king hypocrite.”

Some Arsenal fans praised her presence and engagement with supporters, calling it a wholesome moment for a dedicated fan. Others suggested the timing was tone-deaf given the ongoing crisis back home.

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Other reactions included accusations of selective outrage while netizens defended Tiwa's personal freedom.

Some users also pointed out that many high-profile Nigerians and celebrities abroad or focused on personal success are seen as detached from everyday struggles like banditry and kidnapping.

See some reactions on X below.

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