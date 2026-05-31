PSG vs Arsenal: Gabriel breaks silence after penalty miss

Still reeling from the pain of defeat Gabriel Magalhaes shared a message of solidarity with the fans.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães has broken his silence following his heartbreaking penalty shootout miss that cost the Gunners the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League title.

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The Brazil international took to Instagram to express his immense pride and rally supporters ahead of their massive open-top bus parade.

https://youtu.be/Z82Ro26sLrM?si=KZsibqPyGmtphDkX

What Gabriel said

In an emotional message addressed directly to the Arsenal fanbase on Sunday via social media, the Brazilian center-back wrote:

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"It’s painful, but I’m proud of this team and everything we achieved together this season. Thank you to our incredible fans for your support every step of the way.

“You deserve to celebrate this journey with us and enjoy the parade today! See you next season!!! Love, Big Gabi."

Tiwa Savage posed for photos with fans present at Arsenal's pPL trophy parade

Despite the agonising continental disappointment, thousands of fans have descended upon the streets of North London today to celebrate a phenomenal domestic campaign.

Supporters remain satisfied because Arsenal successfully captured the Premier League crown, ending a 22-year drought dating back to 2004, with the 28-year-old Gabriel standing out as one of the vital performers throughout their triumphant league run.

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A heartbreaking shootout in Budapest

The celebratory atmosphere surrounding today's parade provides a much-needed boost following the European disappointment at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

Facing defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final, Mikel Arteta's side played out a grueling 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of action.

The stalemate ultimately forced a penalty shootout, where disaster unfortunately struck for the newly crowned English champions.

After Eberechi Eze previously fired his effort wide, the pressure of the crucial fifth kick fell onto Gabriel.

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