‘PSG were the only team that wanted to play’ — Portuguese star slams Arsenal’s style of play in UCL final

Arsenal have been widely condemned for their style of play in their ill-fated UEFA Champions League final against PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves has launched a scathing attack on Arsenal's tactical approach after the French giants successfully defended their European crown.

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The highly anticipated Champions League final at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest was ultimately decided by a nerve-shredding penalty shootout, where PSG emerged victorious following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Frustration Over Negative Tactics

The match started in dream fashion for the Premier League champions as Kai Havertz opened the scoring just six minutes into the encounter. However, rather than building on their early advantage, Mikel Arteta's side immediately retreated into a rigid, deep defensive low block.

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Arsenal spent the remainder of the evening absorbing relentless pressure from the defending champions, completely abandoning their usual fluid passing game.

Whenever they managed to turn over possession in their own half, their lone tactical solution was to pump desperate, long balls up the pitch toward Havertz.

PSG eventually found their breakthrough in the second half when Ousmane Dembélé accurately converted a penalty, forcing the match into extra time and a subsequent shootout where Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães missed the decisive spot-kick.

Reaching European Glory Through Positive Football

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the trophy presentation, the Portuguese international did not hide his disdain for the English side's ultra-defensive game plan while expressing his profound joy.

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"The emotion is there,” Neves said post-match. “It's the second time I've been a European champion. It's not even the victory itself that pleases me, but playing with such teammates, this staff, and this management."

Reflecting on his career path, the midfield prodigy made it clear that moving to the French capital was an absolute masterstroke. “Coming here was the best decision I've ever made. I love everything here. We deserved it today, because PSG were the only team that wanted to play," Neves added.