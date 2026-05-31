Ester Expósito: Kylian Mbappe’s girlfriend stuns fans after dancing with Bad Bunny at Atletico Madrid stadium

The Spanish actress turned heads on stage while her boyfriend prepares for the World Cup.

Spanish actress Ester Expósito is making headlines again as she joined global superstar Bad Bunny on stage during his sold-out “DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS” tour stop at Atlético Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ester Exposito stole the spotlight at Bad Bunny's Madrid concert on Saturday night, May 30 | IMAGO

The 25-year-old star, best known for her breakout role in Netflix series 'Elite', was pulled into the performance in front of a roaring crowd of 64,000 fans.

Ester Exposito stole the spotlight at Bad Bunny's Madrid concert on Saturday night, May 30 | IMAGO

Las miradas entre Bad Bunny y Ester Expósito en La Casita. 😶‍🌫️ pic.twitter.com/WGGg5EPhVb — BAD BUNNY DAILY UPDATES (@keiveiec) May 30, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bad Bunny bailándole a Ester Expósito en la casita en su primera función en Madrid. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/BggKta98t1 — BAD BUNNY DAILY UPDATES (@keiveiec) May 30, 2026

El bailecito de Bad Bunny con Ester Expósito en La Casita. pic.twitter.com/y0n3KSTK7F — BAD BUNNY DAILY UPDATES (@keiveiec) May 31, 2026

Dating history with Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito in Madrid

Ester and Kylian Mbappé’s romance first sparked rumours in February 2026, shortly after Valentine’s Day, with reports of a first date in Madrid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair were later spotted together in Paris, arriving on a private jet and enjoying romantic outings, including dinners and a kiss at a rooftop bar.

Mbappe and Ester Exposito on vacation in Italy | Credit: X

In the last two months, the pair have been photographed on multiple occasions, including a low-key coffee date in Madrid, confirming their relationship in the eyes of many fans and media outlets.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

Ester Expósito is reportedly Kylian Mbappe's new girlfriend | IMAGO

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mbappé is currently away with the France national team at Clairefontaine preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he will captain Les Bleus. Ester is expected to be among the high-profile WAGs supporting him this summer.