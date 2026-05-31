That was nonsense — Gerrard slams Eze for penalty miss against PSG

Steven Gerrard has criticised Eberechi Eze for his “nonsense” penalty run-up after Arsenal suffered a heartbreaking shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

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Kai Havertz gave Arsenal a first-half lead with a brilliant strike, but Ousmane Dembélé equalised from the penalty spot in the second half. The match remained goalless through extra time before PSG held their nerve in the shootout.

Eze, who stuttered during his run-up, sent his penalty wide. Gabriel Magalhães then blazed Arsenal’s next effort over the bar, confirming PSG as back-to-back European champions.

Gerrard slams Eze penalty against PSG

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Reacting on TNT Sports, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard did not hold back: “Penalties are hard enough. Think about the magnitude of the game, the stadium, the atmosphere.

"It’s hard enough without any of that nonsense. Put your foot through it, back your technique.”

That Eberechi Eze penalty miss… 🤤 pic.twitter.com/eXZlMkd12l — Football Confidential 🌐 (@footballconfid1) May 30, 2026

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves also questioned Eze’s approach, saying:

“I’ve never been a big fan of that run-up. I think it puts you under pressure. I prefer players to pick their corner and smash it in.

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💬 "If you stutter step... you have to hit the target."



Owen Hargreaves analyses Eze's missed penalty in the shootout.



📺 TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/HhrKjj7Bfz — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 30, 2026

"That one, if you stutter, you can put a bit of doubt in your own mind if the goalkeeper doesn’t move.”