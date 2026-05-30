PSG vs Arsenal: Player ratings as Gabriel miss ends Gunners Champions League dream

Arsenal suffered a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat in the UEFA Champions League final against PSG.

Here are the player ratings from Arsenal's penalty shootout defeat against PSG.

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PSG

Safonov 7 — Beaten by Havertz's early strike but had very little else to do. Composed in the shootout.

Hakimi 8 — Brilliant going forward all night. Won his penalty in the shootout with nerves of steel, sending Raya the wrong way.

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Marquinhos 6 — Was nowhere to be found for Arsenal's opener, but responded with a crucial tackle to deny Havertz a second in the first half. First to console Gabriel after the miss.

Pacho 7 — Solid and disciplined. Did his job quietly but effectively against a limited Arsenal attack.

Nuno Mendes 5 — Missed his penalty in the shootout. A difficult night.

Vitinha 7 — Kept things ticking in midfield. Grew into the game after the break and controlled the tempo alongside Ruiz and Neves.

Fabian Ruiz 6 — Composed on the ball and covered ground well. Part of a midfield that completely suffocated Arsenal in the second half.

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Joao Neves 7 — Quiet but effective. Helped PSG keep their shape and denied Arsenal any rhythm going forward.

Kvaratskhelia 7 — Quiet for long spells but provided the decisive moment, winning the penalty that brought PSG level. Celebrated wildly at full time.

Dembele 7 — Quiet game but tucked away the equaliser from the spot without hesitation.

Doue 7 — Lively throughout and converted his penalty with complete confidence in the shootout.

Ramos 5 (sub) — Stepped up first in the shootout and buried it. Did exactly what was asked of him.

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Beraldo 5 (sub) — Slotted his penalty into the corner with a cool finish. No nerves whatsoever.

Arsenal

Raya 8 — Heroic. Made save after save as PSG peppered his goal with 20 attempts. Could not be faulted for the penalty he conceded.

Mosquera 4 — A difficult night at right back. Gave away the penalty that levelled the game after lunging in on Kvaratskhelia, and looked uncomfortable throughout against the pace and movement of PSG's attackers.

Saliba 8 — Commanding from start to finish. His best performance in an Arsenal shirt on the biggest stage.

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Gabriel 6 — Excellent defensively for 120 minutes, but his penalty miss over the bar will haunt him. Marquinhos was the first to console him.

Hincapie 6 — Decent enough on his biggest night in an Arsenal shirt. Did his job without drama but was rarely tested in the way Mosquera was on the other side.

Rice 6 — Won the ball back relentlessly and closed down gaps all evening. Arsenal's best outfield performer.

Lewis-Skelly 6 — Good performance. Ran himself into the ground.

Odegaard 4 — Could not get into the game. A couple of clever flicks but largely anonymous against PSG's disciplined midfield.

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Saka 6 — Worked tirelessly without the ball and whipped in a good cross early on. Replaced before extra time.

Havertz 7 — Scored a brilliant early goal and could have had a second. Proved Arteta right to start him ahead of Gyokeres.

Trossard 5 — Pressed well and was involved in the build-up to Havertz's goal. Replaced by Martinelli early in extra time.

Gyokeres 5 (sub) — Offered very little after coming on. Gave the ball away too often for a player brought on to make a difference.

Eze 4 (sub) — Came on for extra time and missed Arsenal's first penalty in the shootout, pulling it wide. A costly contribution.

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