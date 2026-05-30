'This referee is absolutely embarrassing’ - Arsenal fans slam decison after penalty claim waved off

Arsenal fans have vented their anger at the referee after he failed to award the Gunners a penalty late in the second half.

Mikel Arteta’s men started the game brightly and got the first goal in the 6th minute to shock the French side.

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The Gunners endured the pressure of Paris Saint-Germain until the 62nd minute when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was brought down in the box.

The referee pointed to the spot immediately, and Ousmane Dembele converted the penalty, beating David Raya easily.

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Fans' reaction to Madueke’s penalty claim

Arsenal had the chance to take the lead in the game after Noni Madueke was brought down in the box by Nuno Mendez.

However, the referee waved play on, ruling out the penalty claim, with the decision causing a reaction on social media.

Madueke fouled in the box by Mendez || Imago

One fan said, “How is this not a penalty? Unbelievable. UEFA has already decided the championship.”

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Another fan wrote, “The referee is not helping matters at all; the calls are going to PSG. How's this not a penalty for Arsenal?”

A fan reacted, “This referee is absolutely embarrassing; they did not even review the penalty. Declan Rice and Arteta get a card for complaining. It's a complete disgrace.”

Madueke complains after referee waved off penalty. || imago

One fan commented, “The referee obviously doesn’t like Arsenal. How is this not a penalty???”

Another fan said, “THAT WAS A PENALTY FOR ARSENAL. BIG ROBBERY HERE.”

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