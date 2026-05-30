Advertisement

'This referee is absolutely embarrassing’ - Arsenal fans slam decison after penalty claim waved off

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 20:13 - 30 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Arsenal fans slam decison
Arsenal fans have vented their anger at the referee after he failed to award the Gunners a penalty late in the second half.
Advertisement

Mikel Arteta’s men started the game brightly and got the first goal in the 6th minute to shock the French side.

Advertisement

The Gunners endured the pressure of Paris Saint-Germain until the 62nd minute when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was brought down in the box.

The referee pointed to the spot immediately, and Ousmane Dembele converted the penalty, beating David Raya easily.

Advertisement

Fans' reaction to Madueke’s penalty claim

Arsenal had the chance to take the lead in the game after Noni Madueke was brought down in the box by Nuno Mendez.

However, the referee waved play on, ruling out the penalty claim, with the decision causing a reaction on social media.

Madueke fouled in the box by Mendez || Imago
Madueke fouled in the box by Mendez || Imago

One fan said, “How is this not a penalty? Unbelievable. UEFA has already decided the championship.”

Advertisement

Another fan wrote, “The referee is not helping matters at all; the calls are going to PSG. How's this not a penalty for Arsenal?”

A fan reacted, “This referee is absolutely embarrassing; they did not even review the penalty. Declan Rice and Arteta get a card for complaining. It's a complete disgrace.”

Madueke complains after referee waved off penalty. || imago
Madueke complains after referee waved off penalty. || imago

One fan commented, “The referee obviously doesn’t like Arsenal. How is this not a penalty???”

Another fan said, “THAT WAS A PENALTY FOR ARSENAL. BIG ROBBERY HERE.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Arteta left heartbroken after penalty shootout loss
Football
30.05.2026
‘It is very tough to accept’ - Arteta left heartbroken after penalty shootout loss
Nigeria vs Jamaica: Yusuf has learnt from Messi and other things we learnt from Super Eagles victory
Super Eagles
30.05.2026
Nigeria vs Jamaica: Yusuf has learnt from Messi and other things we learnt from Super Eagles victory
Arteta drops shocking revelation on Gabriel’s costly penalty miss vs PSG
Football
30.05.2026
‘We trained for that moment’ - Arteta drops shocking revelation on Gabriel’s costly penalty miss vs PSG
UCL: Why Arsenal's Mosquera escaped red card against PSG
Football
30.05.2026
UCL: Why Arsenal's Mosquera escaped red card against PSG
Super Eagles set new record
Super Eagles
30.05.2026
Nigeria vs Jamaica: Super Eagles set new record following win over Reggae Boyz in Unity Cup
‘Dem wan use gidigbo football’ — Arsenal mercilessly mocked after Champions League final heartbreak
Football
30.05.2026
‘Dem wan use gidigbo football’ — Arsenal mercilessly mocked after Champions League final heartbreak