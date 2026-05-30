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PSG vs Arsenal: Penalty heartbreak for Gunners as Enrique's men retain UCL crown

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:04 - 30 May 2026
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Arsenal's dream of the most historic double in English football died on penalties in Budapest as PSG retained the Champions League crown in a final that had everything.
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PSG are champions of Europe again after beating Arsenal

Kai Havertz gave the Gunners a dream start inside six minutes.

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Marquinhos’ clearance cannoned off Leandro Trossard and fortuitously sent Havertz racing down the left side, before the German cleverly lifted his finish into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Arsenal dug deep but finally broke when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was taken down by Cristhian Mosquera when bursting into the area, leading referee Daniel Siebert to point straight to the spot.

Ballon D’Or holder Ousmane Dembélé buried his spot-kick into the bottom-left corner, levelling things up with 25 minutes remaining. 

The first mistake from the spot came when Eberechi Eze placed wide, but David Raya made amends with a brilliant save off Mendes. But with it level at 3-3 after four penalties each, Lucas Beraldo made no mistake, while Gabriel Magalhães sent his agonisingly over the top.

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