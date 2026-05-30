“Why Sack Someone’s Dad?” — Fans stunned as social media explodes over shock Arne Slot Liverpool sack

Social media has erupted into absolute, chaotic anarchy after Fabrizio Romano dropped a bombshell confirming Arne Slot and Liverpool have parted ways with immediate effect.

Social media is currently experiencing a meltdown after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano dropped an atomic news bomb: Arne Slot and Liverpool have officially parted ways with immediate effect.

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Just 12 months ago, the Dutch manager was the toasted king of Anfield, pulling off the impossible by guiding Liverpool to a stunning Premier League title in his debut season right after Jürgen Klopp's departure.

However, a catastrophic title defence that saw the Reds suffer 12 league defeats, concede 78 goals across all competitions, and scratch out a disappointing fifth-place finish has forced Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to ruthlessly pull the trigger.

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The moment the “Here We Go” specialist finalised the termination update, social media completely exploded into pure anarchy.

“Why Sack Someone’s Dad?” — The Viral Fan Reactions

Football fans have unleashed some of the most hilarious and unhinged banter seen all year.

Because of Slot’s notoriously clean-shaven, relatable family-man appearance, one completely stunned fan went viral on X, posting a deeply emotional yet hilarious complaint that has now become the headline meme of the entire sacking:

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“Liverpool are just ungrateful. Why sack someone’s dad?”

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE: ARNE SLOT AND LIVERPOOL TO PART WAYS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT. 💣



It’s over between the Dutch manager and Liverpool after end of the season review. 👋🏼



Andoni Iraola, clear favorite to take over as next #LFC head coach. pic.twitter.com/8VIz644RFi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2026

Other sections of the fan base were too busy pulling out old receipts to participate in the jokes. The dominant sentiment in the comment sections is a mixture of raw fury and intense administrative regret, with fans screaming that the club stalled too long during their mid-season slump.

“Arne Slot really got sacked after everything he did for Liverpool??? They waited till he kicked everyone out of the club first?” one angry supporter questioned.

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Another user lamented the tragic timing of the decision: “Massive blunder by Liverpool. They should have done this earlier and gotten Xabi Alonso.”

The Shadow of Xabi Alonso and What Comes Next

The underlying source of heartbreak for Liverpool supporters stems from the current managerial landscape.

While Liverpool’s hierarchy continuously backed Slot publicly through April and May, their elite rivals were busy making power moves.

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Reds fans have been left completely sick to their stomachs watching former Anfield icon Xabi Alonso officially sign on the dotted line to become the new head coach of Chelsea.

With Alonso officially off the market, FSG's end-of-season review has left them in a highly volatile position.