Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview: Anfield is MISSION IMPOSSIBLE for the toothless Blues

An interim-led Chelsea, a six-game losing streak, and a goalkeeper crisis make the trip to Anfield a mission impossible for the Blues.

I know that a section of the Chelsea fanbase wants to believe in a resurgence for the Blues, but we need to tell the truth here.

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The reality check

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Currently languishing in ninth and spiralling out of control, Chelsea aren't just fighting for points; they are fighting for their dignity.

While Arne Slot's Liverpool have their own injury woes heading into this game, the Reds remain a different beast at home, having turned Anfield into a fortress with 10 wins this season.

Even without the clinical edge of Mohamed Salah, Liverpool possess a clear tactical identity that the coach-less, directionless Chelsea side simply cannot match.

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The reality check is simple: Anfield does not care about your rebuild, and on Saturday afternoon, the Blues might find that the Kop is a bridge too far for them.

The tactical hole

Chelsea's biggest problem isn't just the losing streak; it's the concussion protocol crisis in goal following Robert Sanchéz's sickening head clash with Morgan Gibbs-White.

With the former Brighton stopper out, the Blues must now put their hopes on second choice Filip Jorgensen, who has only started two league games all season.

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Putting an inexperienced keeper, who has conceded four goals in two starts and kept no clean sheets, behind a shifting defence at Anfield is a recipe for disaster as the Blues look to end their poor run.

Furthermore, Chelsea will miss the verticality of Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho. Without their pace on the break, Liverpool can push their high line even further up the pitch, suffocating Chelsea in their half.

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If the Blues try to play out from the back against Gravenberch and Mac Allister's press, they could be punished, as was the case for Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

Honest prediction