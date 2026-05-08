WAFCON 2026: Injury blow for Nigeria as Super Falcons star faces 6 weeks out

Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo is expected to miss six weeks with a knee injury

Super Falcons star, Esther Okoronkwo is expected to spend around six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury while representing Toronto.

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Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo created the most assists at WAFCON 2024 | Credit: IMAGO

The Nigerian forward reportedly sustained meniscus damage during her club’s league clash against Halifax Tides FC earlier this week.

🚨OFFICIAL - AFC Toronto confirm that Esther Okoronkwo has suffered a meniscus damage on her knee, in their game against Halifax. She would be out for about 6 weeks.



WAFCON starts 25th July. pic.twitter.com/zO6R8FTNGF — Official AGT⚽🎙️ (@Iam_agt) May 8, 2026

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Despite the injury setback, there is optimism that Okoronkwo will recover in time for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on July 25 in Morocco, and the Super Falcons will be hoping to have one of their key attacking players fully fit before the competition starts.

Important Player for Nigeria

Okoronkwo has become an increasingly influential figure for the Super Falcons.

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