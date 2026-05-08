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WAFCON 2026: Injury blow for Nigeria as Super Falcons star faces 6 weeks out

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 16:30 - 08 May 2026
Esther and Ihezuo rescue Nigeria's Super Falcons again.
Esther and Ihezuo rescue Nigeria's Super Falcons again.
Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo is expected to miss six weeks with a knee injury
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Super Falcons star, Esther Okoronkwo is expected to spend around six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury while representing Toronto.

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Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo created the most assists at WAFCON 2024 | Credit: IMAGO

The Nigerian forward reportedly sustained meniscus damage during her club’s league clash against Halifax Tides FC earlier this week.

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Despite the injury setback, there is optimism that Okoronkwo will recover in time for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on July 25 in Morocco, and the Super Falcons will be hoping to have one of their key attacking players fully fit before the competition starts.

Important Player for Nigeria

Okoronkwo has become an increasingly influential figure for the Super Falcons.

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She played a major role in the previous edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, contributing two goals and six assists as Nigeria enjoyed another strong campaign on the continental stage.

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