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Valverde and Tchouaméni lose $1 million following heated confrontation

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:46 - 08 May 2026
Real Madrid has levied substantial fines of €500,000 each on midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni following a heated confrontation at the club's training ground this past Thursday.
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The incident, which occurred at the conclusion of a training session, reportedly escalated into a physical fight. 

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Valverde was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a cut on his forehead and diagnosed with "cranioencephalic trauma". 

As a result of the injury, the Uruguayan international has been ruled out of the upcoming Clásico against Barcelona.

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Real Madrid fine Valverde and Tchouaméni

This altercation followed another incident between the two players just one day prior, prompting the club to initiate disciplinary proceedings.

In a statement released on Friday, Real Madrid addressed the situation, noting that the players had shown remorse for their actions.

The statement reads, “Real Madrid C.F. announces that, following the events that led to the opening of disciplinary proceedings yesterday against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, both appeared today before the investigating officer.

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“During their appearance, the players expressed their sincere regret for what happened and apologised to each other.

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde | IMAGO
Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde | IMAGO

“They also conveyed their apologies to the club, their teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans, and both offered their full cooperation to Real Madrid, ready to accept whatever sanction the club deems appropriate.

“In light of these circumstances, Real Madrid has decided to impose a fine of five hundred thousand euros on each player, thus concluding the corresponding internal procedures."

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