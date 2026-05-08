EPL: Arsenal plot move to snatch £52m Liverpool transfer target

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race with Liverpool to sign Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt, according to reports.

UEFA Champions League finalists Arsenal have officially entered the race to sign Porto’s breakout midfielder Victor Froholdt, setting up a heavyweight summer transfer battle with Liverpool.

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The 20-year-old only arrived in Portugal last summer in a £17.4m move from FC Copenhagen, but his rise has been meteoric.

Arsenal to make move for Porto star Froholdt

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Froholdt was the engine room for the Porto side that clinched the league title last weekend, contributing an impressive eight goals and seven assists from the middle of the park.

According to Danish outlet Bold, both Liverpool and Newcastle are showing "great interest" in the Denmark international.

However, The Times reports that Arsenal have now stepped up their scouting, though Porto are playing hardball over the price.

Arsenal have been told that Victor Froholdt will cost more than £52m after showing interest in the Porto midfielder, 20. Arsenal are among several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, who have watched the Dane@garyjacob @TomAllnutt_ https://t.co/45OXzNP04s — Times Sport (@TimesSport) May 8, 2026

The Portuguese giants have reportedly told suitors that it will take a bid well in excess of £52m to even get them to negotiate, as the player still has four years left on his current deal and is protected by a massive £73m release clause.

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For Arsenal and Liverpool, the attraction is clear. Froholdt has proven himself as a high-output box-to-box midfielder capable of delivering in a physical, high-intensity system.