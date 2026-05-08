‘I don't see anyone beating PSG’ - EPL legend claims Arsenal have no chance of winning UCL

Premier League legend Nicky Butt has issued a stark warning to Arsenal, claiming Paris Saint-Germain will be "unstoppable" in the upcoming Champions League final.

Arsenal secured their spot in the Budapest final after a hard-fought semi-final win over Atletico Madrid.

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Their journey to the showpiece event has been impressive, including a perfect record in the league phase and knockout victories against Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting CP.

However, Butt suggests that their current attacking setup may not be enough to trouble the French champions.

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Butt speaks on Champions League final

Butt has argued that Arsenal lack the speed to launch effective counter-attacks, a key strategy for punishing Luis Enrique's side.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Butt labelled PSG as the clear favourites to lift the trophy, giving them a 70-30 advantage.

Nicky Butt || Imago

"I don't see anyone beating PSG," he stated. "Arsenal don't have any counter-attacking threat; they don't have anyone to do that with pace."

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Butt admitted he expected PSG's defence to be their weak point against Bayern, but was surprised by their resilience. "Their attacking players are just wow," he added. "When they hit their sweet spot, no one is stopping them."

He outlined what he believes Arsenal's strategy will be but stressed the need for a personnel change. "I can see the Arsenal game plan – sit in, play tight, defend well.

Arsenal players celebrating || Imago

“But they're going to have to play Leandro Trossard because he's the only one with pace. If they go with Viktor Gyokeres, he can't counter-attack at all, so they'll struggle."

Before the showdown in Budapest, Arsenal's primary focus remains on the domestic front. With three games left in the 2025-26 season, the Gunners hold a five-point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

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