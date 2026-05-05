Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman feckless as Saka sends Gunners to second UCL final

Bukayo Saka's first-half strike proved enough as Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid at the Emirates to reach their second-ever UCL final.

Ademola Lookman was anonymous as a Bukayo Saka first-half goal helped Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Emirates and 2-1 on aggregate to reach the second-ever UCL final in their history.

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Saka was the hero on the day with his 44th-minute strike. Lookman, on the other hand, endured a deeply frustrating evening. Arsenal’s defensive unit completely starved the Atlético frontline of service.

The Super Eagles ace was thoroughly neutralised, failing to register a single shot or create a meaningful chance. Recognising the need for a tactical shift, Simeone withdrew the Nigeria international in the 57th minute as part of a triple substitution, replacing him alongside Giuliano Simeone and Robin Le Normand in a desperate bid to salvage the tie

key match details

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Following the 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, the return fixture began with a cagey, tactical first half where clear-cut opportunities were initially scarce.

Atlético had fleeting moments on the counter-attack, but Arsenal’s midfield tracking was superb. Declan Rice produced a phenomenal, last-ditch tackle to deny Giuliano Simeone a clear run at goal in the first half.

Just as the half looked destined to end scoreless, Arsenal found the breakthrough. Viktor Gyökeres orchestrated the build-up, teeing up Leandro Trossard for a shot.

Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak managed to parry Trossard's effort, but Bukayo Saka was perfectly positioned to tap the rebound home from close range, giving the Gunners a 1-0 lead on the night and a 2-1 aggregate advantage.

Arsenal had several chances to kill the tie entirely and ease the nerves inside the Emirates. Their most glaring opportunity fell to Gyökeres, who received a brilliant cross from substitute Piero Hincapié but inexplicably fired his shot over the crossbar from inside the penalty area.

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One of the most impressive aspects of Arsenal's victory was the performance of 19-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly. Handed a massive start in midfield by Arteta, the teenager played 73 minutes, taking the ball confidently in tight areas and partnering brilliantly with Rice to control the tempo against a highly experienced Atlético midfield.