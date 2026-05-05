Stefon Diggs breaks down in tears as NFL star found NOT GUILTY in assault trial
A Massachusetts jury acquitted NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, of felony strangulation and misdemeanour assault and battery charges.
The verdict came after about 90 minutes of deliberation, as reported by TMZ.
What happened?
The charges stemmed from a December 2, 2025, incident at Diggs’ home in Dedham. His former live-in personal chef, Jamila “Mila” Adams, accused him of slapping her across the face and choking her with his elbow during a dispute over pay and personal tensions.
Adams testified that the pair had a prior intimate relationship and that she had been hired as his chef at $2,000 per week.
It just got worse— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 4, 2026
Stefon Diggs lawyers took out receipts showing text that the chef got wired $4000 for her services after saying she never paid
and her reaction is priceless https://t.co/m4arw0J9SJ pic.twitter.com/zGMNho1rL8
Diggs, who played for the New England Patriots in 2025 and is currently a free agent, pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. He did not testify.
Legal analysts noted the case largely turned on witness credibility rather than physical evidence.
The prosecution argued the confrontation turned physical amid professional and personal disagreements. They also acknowledged Adams was “not a perfect witness” but urged the jury to believe her account.
Meanwhile, Diggs' representatives challenged Adams’ credibility, highlighting inconsistencies in her statements and testimony from witnesses who said she appeared unharmed shortly afterward.
The defence attorney, Andrew Kettlewell, argued there was “no credible evidence” to support the accusations, suggesting the claims were motivated by a financial dispute.
The trial lasted less than two days, with the jury reaching a swift decision on all counts.
Stefon Diggs tears up after being found not guilty of the charges brought against him, which included allegations of strangulation and felony assault involving a former employee. pic.twitter.com/pWu5eTyTLG— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 5, 2026
Diggs showed visible emotion in the courtroom as the not-guilty verdict was read.
The acquittal removes a major legal hurdle for the four-time Pro Bowler as he looks toward his NFL future. No criminal penalties apply, though civil matters could still arise.