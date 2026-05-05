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Stefon Diggs breaks down in tears as NFL star found NOT GUILTY in assault trial

David Ben
David Ben 22:15 - 05 May 2026
Stefon Diggs breaks down in tears as NFL star found NOT GUILTY in assault trial
The former New England Patriots star was visibly emotional after scoring a victory in a high-profile legal case.
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A Massachusetts jury acquitted NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, of felony strangulation and misdemeanour assault and battery charges.

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The verdict came after about 90 minutes of deliberation, as reported by TMZ.

What happened?

Stefon Diggs was released by New England Patriots | IMAGO
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The charges stemmed from a December 2, 2025, incident at Diggs’ home in Dedham. His former live-in personal chef, Jamila “Mila” Adams, accused him of slapping her across the face and choking her with his elbow during a dispute over pay and personal tensions.

Adams testified that the pair had a prior intimate relationship and that she had been hired as his chef at $2,000 per week.

Diggs, who played for the New England Patriots in 2025 and is currently a free agent, pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. He did not testify.

Legal analysts noted the case largely turned on witness credibility rather than physical evidence.

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New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs

The prosecution argued the confrontation turned physical amid professional and personal disagreements. They also acknowledged Adams was “not a perfect witness” but urged the jury to believe her account.

Meanwhile, Diggs' representatives challenged Adams’ credibility, highlighting inconsistencies in her statements and testimony from witnesses who said she appeared unharmed shortly afterward.

Stefon Diggs walks out of Dedham District Court on May 4, 2026 | IMAGO

The defence attorney, Andrew Kettlewell, argued there was “no credible evidence” to support the accusations, suggesting the claims were motivated by a financial dispute.

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The trial lasted less than two days, with the jury reaching a swift decision on all counts.

Diggs showed visible emotion in the courtroom as the not-guilty verdict was read.

The acquittal removes a major legal hurdle for the four-time Pro Bowler as he looks toward his NFL future. No criminal penalties apply, though civil matters could still arise.

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