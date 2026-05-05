Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Lookman is a system player and other things we learnt

There were high hopes for Ademola Lookman to be Atletico Madrid's saviour against Arsenal, but the Super Eagles star delivered one of his worst performances in a Rojiblanco shirt

Arsenal booked their place in just the second UEFA Champions League final in club history after edging past Atlético Madrid 1-0 at the Emirates and 2-1 on aggregate.

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A first-half strike from Bukayo Saka proved decisive on a night where Arsenal’s structure and discipline overwhelmed Diego Simeone’s side. For Ademola Lookman, however, it was an evening to forget.

Saka remains Arsenal’s heartbeat

When Arsenal need a moment, more often than not it comes from Bukayo Saka. The England winger once again delivered on the big stage, scoring the only goal of the match and tormenting Atlético’s defence throughout the evening with his direct running and sharp movement.

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Mikel Arteta had spoken before the game about Saka returning to top form at the perfect time, and the winger backed that up emphatically after his recent two-assist display against Fulham. His influence on this Arsenal side is difficult to overstate.

The Gunners’ Premier League win percentage reportedly drops from 69% to 50% when he is absent, a statistic that reflects just how central he is to everything they do.

With Arsenal now chasing major honours on multiple fronts, Arteta’s biggest concern may simply be keeping his star man fit. Because when Saka plays like this, Arsenal look like a completely different team.

Lookman’s struggles reignite 'system player' debate

Ademola Lookman entered the match with plenty of hype but left it after one of his quietest performances of the season.

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The Nigerian attacker was largely anonymous as Arsenal’s defensive setup denied Atlético’s forwards any rhythm, and Lookman in particular struggled badly on the left flank.

Used primarily as a traditional left winger without the freedom to drift centrally, he managed only two touches in the opposition box, one pass into the final third, zero chances created, and a combined xG+xA of just 0.04. Unsurprisingly, stat boffins Sofascore rated him Atlético’s worst starter on the night.

It reinforces a recurring pattern with Lookman: his best football often comes when he is deployed in a specific tactical setup that allows him positional freedom.

That does not automatically diminish Lookman’s quality as many elite players throughout history, think Zinedine Zidane, thrived under tailored systems, but it does raise questions for Diego Simeone.

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Is he willing to cow to the need to tweak tactics permanently to suit Lookman as he has done in a handful of games this season, or has Lookman made a transfer blunder?

Arsenal offered PSG a defensive masterclass

Arsenal’s game management in the second half also served as a lesson for clubs across Europe, particularly Paris Saint-Germain. After taking their lead through Saka, the Gunners shut the game down with ruthless efficiency, allowing Atlético almost nothing in terms of clear opportunities.

Arsenal conceded just 0.37 expected goals in the second half while protecting their advantage, a figure that stands in stark contrast to PSG’s much more chaotic defensive display in their recent 5-4 thriller against Bayern Munich.

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In that match, PSG allowed 1.53 xG after going comfortably ahead, nearly throwing away control through over-aggression.