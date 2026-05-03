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‘His hunger is at the highest possible’ — Saka ready to destroy Lookman, Atletico Madrid says Arteta

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:37 - 03 May 2026
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta has revealed that Bukayo Saka is ready and firing ahead of the Gunners' Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid
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Bukayo Saka has returned at the perfect time for Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta declaring the winger fully fired up ahead of the decisive Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

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The Gunners boss believes Saka’s freshness and hunger could be crucial against Ademola Lookman and company.

Saka shines on first start back

Making his first Arsenal start in over a month, Saka wasted little time reminding everyone of his quality in a 3-0 victory over Fulham.

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The England international set up Viktor Gyokeres for the opener before scoring himself in a dominant display that immediately caught Arteta’s attention.

“Well, he certainly made a difference,” Arteta said after the match, Arteta said, adding, “He made two actions that decided the game, and we know what he’s capable of.”

Arteta backs hungry Saka for Atletico showdown

With Arsenal preparing for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid, Arteta said Saka is mentally and physically primed for the challenge.

“He’s come back in the most important period of the season, and now he’s fresh, his mind is fresh, his hunger is at the highest possible height,” the Spaniard said.

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“I think he needed a performance like that to impact the team, so that’s a big platform for Tuesday.”

Arteta also confirmed Arsenal will carefully manage Saka’s minutes as they build his fitness, but made clear the winger is vital for the showdown with Atletico after the controversial 1-1 draw in Madrid.

That sets the stage for a blockbuster battle between Saka and Super Eagles star Lookman at the Emirates.

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