Man City goalkeeper Donnarumma ties the knot with childhood sweetheart Alessia Elefante
Donnarumma proposed to Elefante in late 2024 while he was still playing for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
For the ceremony, the couple opted for a mix of modern and traditional styles. Donnarumma wore a tobacco-coloured suit with a casual crew-neck shirt, while Elefante donned a chic, non-traditional white outfit featuring palazzo trousers and a matching top.
The venue was reportedly decorated with an abundance of white and pink roses, echoing the theme of their engagement.
Donnarumma marries childhood sweetheart
After two years into their engagement, the Italy international confirmed he is officially off the market after tying the knot with his childhood sweetheart.
He took to social media, posting a series of wedding photos with a caption that resonated with football fans worldwide: "Long-term contract signed."
The post quickly gained traction, drawing comments from fans and fellow professionals. Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano joined in on the fun, replying with his signature catchphrase, "Here we go," adding a final seal of approval to the "deal."
The marriage marks a major milestone for the couple, whose story began in their hometown of Castellammare di Stabia.
They met as children and attended the same school before their relationship blossomed in 2016, just as Donnarumma was establishing himself as a rising star at AC Milan.
Elefante, an interior designer, has been a constant support throughout the goalkeeper's career. She has followed him from Milan to Paris and now to Manchester, where he plays for the Premier League champions.
With this personal milestone celebrated, Donnarumma's focus will return to his professional duties for both Manchester City and the Italian national team.
The shot-stopper has been a reliable presence for Pep Guardiola's side, showcasing the skills that first brought him to prominence as a teenager in Serie A.