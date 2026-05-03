Man City goalkeeper Donnarumma ties the knot with childhood sweetheart Alessia Elefante

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has cleverly announced his marriage to long-term partner Alessia Elefante, borrowing language from the world of football transfers to share the news of his lifelong commitment.

Donnarumma proposed to Elefante in late 2024 while he was still playing for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the ceremony, the couple opted for a mix of modern and traditional styles. Donnarumma wore a tobacco-coloured suit with a casual crew-neck shirt, while Elefante donned a chic, non-traditional white outfit featuring palazzo trousers and a matching top.

The venue was reportedly decorated with an abundance of white and pink roses, echoing the theme of their engagement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Donnarumma marries childhood sweetheart

After two years into their engagement, the Italy international confirmed he is officially off the market after tying the knot with his childhood sweetheart.

He took to social media, posting a series of wedding photos with a caption that resonated with football fans worldwide: "Long-term contract signed."

Man City goalkeeper Donnarumma || imago

The post quickly gained traction, drawing comments from fans and fellow professionals. Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano joined in on the fun, replying with his signature catchphrase, "Here we go," adding a final seal of approval to the "deal."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The marriage marks a major milestone for the couple, whose story began in their hometown of Castellammare di Stabia.

They met as children and attended the same school before their relationship blossomed in 2016, just as Donnarumma was establishing himself as a rising star at AC Milan.

Elefante, an interior designer, has been a constant support throughout the goalkeeper's career. She has followed him from Milan to Paris and now to Manchester, where he plays for the Premier League champions.

Donnarumma gets married to Alessia || IG

Advertisement

Advertisement

With this personal milestone celebrated, Donnarumma's focus will return to his professional duties for both Manchester City and the Italian national team.