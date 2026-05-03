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Liverpool suffer major injury blow as Isak ruled out of Man United clash

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:47 - 03 May 2026
Liverpool suffer major injury blow
Liverpool's striking woes have deepened with the news that Alexander Isak will miss Sunday's crucial Premier League match against Manchester United due to a groin strain.
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The Swedish forward recently returned from injury and got his name on the scoresheet against Crystal Palace last weekend.

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However, he has sustained an injury during training this week, leaving manager Arne Slot without a recognised senior striker for the pivotal trip to Old Trafford. 

The absence of the £130 million forward is a significant setback to Liverpool's ambitions of securing a third-place finish.

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Isak ruled out of Man United clash

The Swedish international has been limited to just 13 Premier League starts and has scored only three goals since his British-record transfer from Newcastle. 

His campaign has been severely disrupted, having only recently returned from a broken leg suffered in December.

According to reports, the severity of the groin injury is not yet known, with Isak expected to undergo a scan over the weekend to determine the extent of the damage.

Liverpool star Isak || Imago
Liverpool star Isak || Imago
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Liverpool's attacking options are already stretched thin, with Hugo Ekitike out for the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon and star forward Mohamed Salah also sidelined with a muscle injury. 

Manchester United will be looking to secure a league double over their rivals, having won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Anfield in October. 

Both clubs are currently in strong positions to qualify for next season's Champions League and a win for either team will boost their chances.

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