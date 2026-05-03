Liverpool suffer major injury blow as Isak ruled out of Man United clash

Liverpool's striking woes have deepened with the news that Alexander Isak will miss Sunday's crucial Premier League match against Manchester United due to a groin strain.

The Swedish forward recently returned from injury and got his name on the scoresheet against Crystal Palace last weekend.

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However, he has sustained an injury during training this week, leaving manager Arne Slot without a recognised senior striker for the pivotal trip to Old Trafford.

The absence of the £130 million forward is a significant setback to Liverpool's ambitions of securing a third-place finish.

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Isak ruled out of Man United clash

The Swedish international has been limited to just 13 Premier League starts and has scored only three goals since his British-record transfer from Newcastle.

His campaign has been severely disrupted, having only recently returned from a broken leg suffered in December.

According to reports, the severity of the groin injury is not yet known, with Isak expected to undergo a scan over the weekend to determine the extent of the damage.

Liverpool star Isak || Imago

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Liverpool's attacking options are already stretched thin, with Hugo Ekitike out for the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon and star forward Mohamed Salah also sidelined with a muscle injury.

Manchester United will be looking to secure a league double over their rivals, having won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Anfield in October.