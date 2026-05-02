‘I still remember those words’ - Salah reveals how Gerrard convinced him to leave Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has shared how a private dinner with Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard helped him navigate his departure from Anfield, ending a celebrated nine-year tenure with the club.

The Egyptian forward, who confirmed in March that he would leave at the end of the season, departs as one of the most decorated players in Liverpool's history.

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His time at the club yielded two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy, cementing his legendary status.

With an incredible record of 257 goals and 122 assists in 440 appearances, Salah is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced both Liverpool and the Premier League.

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Salah on Gerrard’s advice

Speaking with Gerrard on TNT Sports' "The Breakdown", Salah disclosed that the former Liverpool captain offered crucial advice during a meal at his home.

"I'm happy now," Salah said, reflecting on his decision. "I remember we had that conversation, and I appreciated that. I think people didn't know that you came to my house. I hope it was a good dinner!"

Mohamed Salah for Liverpool || Imago

"We had a good conversation, and you shared your opinion, and I think I really, really appreciate it," he continued.

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"I'm glad that I'm leaving now from a big door, and I think this is also something you mentioned to me, just leaving on your terms. I still remember those words, so, yeah, I'm happy about it... It's time to go."

Salah emphasised that his decision was made with a sense of peace, despite a challenging season for the team. "I didn't become old overnight," he stated.

Steven Gerrard || Imago

"Last season I had this incredible season. I think I have a lot to give still, and I will see what's best for me.

“But also, to go through the season, I feel like, 'OK, you know what? This is the right thing to do now, and I have peace with it'."

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Speculation about Salah's future was rampant during the 2024/25 season, a campaign in which he broke records by tallying 29 goals and 18 assists, tying the single-season record for goal involvements and helping Liverpool secure the league title.