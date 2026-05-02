‘This is football, this is not a war’ - Ronaldo not happy with criticism of the Saudi Pro League
The Portuguese legend recently helped Al Nassr to a 2-0 victory over Al Ahli, which solidified their position in the title race.
Following the victory, a lot of controversies arose, leading to complaints and criticism from Al Ahli players.
The players suggested Ronaldo's team received preferential treatment from officials after a recent match.
What Ronaldo said
Ronaldo has addressed the ongoing negativity, saying, "I think this is not good for the league. Everyone complains," he said.
"This is football; this is not a war. We know we have to fight; everyone wants to win. But not everything is allowed."
"Many players have complained, doing posts on Instagram and Facebook, speaking about the referees, speaking about the league, speaking about the project. This is not good. This is not the goal of the league."
He continued, "We should give an example, not only here but also for Europe, that we want to compete with them to be one of the best leagues in the world.
“But like that, I think we should analyse but stop that [criticism]... because for me, this is not football."
"It's been a difficult season, not just on the pitch but off it," Ronaldo stated. "We know the power that other teams have, but I will have the opportunity to speak at the end of the season."